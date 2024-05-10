Endless Fun and Games at Centennial House Taupo: A Haven of On-Site Activities

Friday 10 May 2024, 4:24PM

Nestled in the heart of New Zealand's stunning North Island, Centennial House Taupo offers more than just a comfortable stay; it promises an entertainment-packed getaway ideal for families, friends, and corporate retreats alike. From indoor activities to relaxing leisure options, this lodge ensures every moment is filled with enjoyment.

For motor enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers, the lodge has a racing car simulator. This high-tech attraction offers guests the thrill of high-speed racing without leaving the comfort of the lodge. The experience is immersive and is sure to get your pulse racing.

For those who prefer a more strategic and intellectual challenge, the lodge features facilities like a projector and whiteboard for both business and entertainment use. Guests can host movie nights, presentations, or brainstorming sessions, making it perfect for both corporate retreats and family gatherings.

Outdoor activities at Centennial House are plentiful and cater to a variety of interests. Golf aficionados can enjoy a 3-hole pitch and putt golf course, beautifully integrated into the lush surroundings of the lodge. This course is perfect for both beginners and experienced golfers looking to practice their short game in a picturesque setting.

For guests who enjoy traditional lawn games, there is no shortage of options. You can engage in a friendly match of lawn bowls, croquet, or pétanque, or try your hand at quoits. Each game offers a relaxed yet engaging way to spend the day and is perfect for all ages.

Lastly, the on-site table tennis facilities provide a fast-paced and fun activity that can be enjoyed regardless of the weather. Whether you are competing fiercely or just playing for fun, it’s a fantastic way to stay active during your stay.

Centennial House Taupo truly offers a unique blend of relaxation and recreation, making it an ideal choice for your next holiday destination.

Contact Centennial House:

021 912 743

info@centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

www.centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz