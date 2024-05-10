Cherished Ceremonies and Intimate Receptions at Rua Resort, Hamilton

Friday 10 May 2024, 4:53PM

By Media PA

41 views

Rua Resort in Temple View offers a picturesque setting that makes it an ideal venue for weddings across various cultures and styles. The resort's scenic vistas of Mount Pirongia and beautifully decorated interiors provide a romantic and inviting atmosphere for both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations.

The venue prides itself on its versatility, catering to a broad range of wedding styles, from traditional to contemporary. The resort's expansive grounds are perfect for custom setups, allowing each couple to create a unique experience that reflects their cultural heritage and personal tastes.

The resort's communal spaces, such as the large kitchen and shared dining areas, can be beautifully transformed to cater to the specific needs of a wedding reception. These spaces allow for personal touches in decoration and setup, ensuring that each couple can bring their vision to life. Whether it's a buffet-style meal prepared in the open kitchen or a formal sit-down dinner, the facilities at Rua Resort are equipped to handle all arrangements with ease.

Additionally, the warm hospitality of the hosts at Rua Resort ensures that every detail is taken care of, making guests feel at home. The inn's ability to provide a cozy and friendly atmosphere can make your special day feel even more personal and enjoyable. The host’s attentiveness and dedication to guest comfort are evident in their provision of customised services, including beautifully coordinated décor and a home-cooked breakfast, tailored to the preferences of the wedding party.

With its stunning backdrop, versatile spaces, and exceptional service, Rua Resort represents a charming choice for couples looking to celebrate their union in a way that honours both their shared future and their individual traditions.

Contact Rua Resort

(021) 617 003

(+64) 7 847 0407

ruaresort@gmail.com

https://www.ruaresort.com

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz