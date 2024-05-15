Enhancing Water Retention and Sustainable Water Management with EnviroCal from Agraforum New Zealand, Canterbury

Wednesday 15 May 2024, 10:11AM

By Media PA

32 views

Incorporating EnviroCal into agricultural practices significantly improves the soil’s water retention capacity, offering numerous advantages for sustainable water management. Developed by Agraforum New Zealand, EnviroCal is a pioneering solution that transforms soil health by providing readily available ionised calcium. This unique composition directly combats soil compaction and enhances soil structure, leading to better water retention.

One of the primary benefits of EnviroCal is its ability to reduce the need for frequent irrigation. By increasing the soil’s capacity to retain water, EnviroCal ensures that plants have access to moisture over longer periods, even during dry spells. This reduces the reliance on constant watering, thereby lowering overall water usage on farms. Such water efficiency is crucial for sustainable agricultural practices, especially in regions where water resources are limited or during periods of drought.

Beyond water retention, EnviroCal contributes to improving soil pH and enhancing microbial activity. A balanced soil pH is essential for optimal nutrient availability and uptake by plants. EnviroCal’s ionised calcium helps stabilise pH levels, creating a more favourable environment for plant growth. Additionally, enhanced microbial activity fosters a healthier soil ecosystem, as beneficial microbes play a key role in breaking down organic matter and making nutrients more accessible to plants.

EnviroCal’s impact on soil structure further supports sustainable farming. By promoting soil particle aggregation and reducing compaction, EnviroCal increases the soil’s aerobic zone. Well-aerated soil facilitates better root development and allows for efficient water and nutrient absorption by plants. This results in robust plant growth and higher crop yields.

Incorporating EnviroCal into farming practices not only enhances crop health but also supports economic and environmental sustainability. By ensuring efficient water use, reducing the need for frequent irrigation, and improving overall soil health, EnviroCal sets a new standard in sustainable agriculture. Farmers can achieve better crop outcomes while contributing to a more resilient and sustainable farming future.

Agraforum New Zealand’s EnviroCal embodies a shift towards innovative and efficient agricultural solutions. By addressing the root causes of soil degradation and enhancing water retention, EnviroCal promises a healthier future for our soils and the broader environment. Contact Agraforum New Zealand today to discover how EnviroCal can revolutionise your farming practices.

Contact Agraforum New Zealand

Mobile: 0274 485 159

Email: allan@agraforum.co.nz

www.agraforum.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

P: 0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz