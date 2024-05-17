So This Happened Only 3 Weeks Ago.. Case study showcase

Friday 17 May 2024, 3:51PM

By Your Property Solutions

The Seller's Journey To A Successful House Sale

Hey there our long-time blog readers, we’ve got an exciting tale to share with you today, straight from the heart of Christchurch.

Get ready for a ride through Lyndhurst Cres – where a seemingly lost deal turned into a victorious win!

A Friend’s Tip Leads to Lyndhurst Cres Property Discovery

It all began with a friendly chat over coffee with a real estate agent pal of ours. They spilled the beans about a charming but derelict property on Lyndhurst Cres that had caught their eye. But alas, there was a hitch – the seller had cold feet about the traditional route due to those dreaded costs.

Your Property Solutions to the Rescue

Your trusty Your Property Solution with our capes fluttering behind us (okay, maybe not capes, but you get the idea), we saw an opportunity to swoop in and save the day. Armed with our expertise and a genuine desire to help, we crafted an “as is where is” offer of $275K, eager to make a difference in the seller’s journey. However, our initial offer was met with a polite decline. But did we throw in the towel? Absolutely not!

Fast forward a bit, and the seller had bitten the bait of a competing company offering $300K. But here’s where the plot thickens – their offer wasn’t as solid as it seemed. Three months later, poof, it vanished into thin air, leaving the seller high and dry.

Persistence Pays Off

Ever the persistent bunch, we kept our lines of communication open, knowing that sometimes the shiniest offers can turn out to be fool’s gold. Lo and behold, our patience paid off! With a second offer of $283K, we entered negotiations, offering to sweeten the deal by covering the seller’s legal fees.

The Road to Due Diligence

But wait, the adventure wasn’t over just yet! With the property under contract for a nerve-wracking five days of due diligence, our builder heroically marched in to inspect the premises. And guess what? On the third day, we got the green light and went unconditional.

Successful Settlement

With victory in sight, we didn’t waste a moment. In just four weeks, we settled the deal and even paid the bill for the seller’s legal fees as promised.

Now, what’s the moral of this epic saga, you ask?

The Moral of the Story

Well, it’s simple – the highest offer is not always the best offer.

By conducting thorough due diligence on the companies you deal with to save wasted time and money, we turned a tough situation into a big win!

This wild ride at Lyndhurst Cres serves as a reminder that in the unpredictable world of real estate, patience, persistence, and careful consideration are the keys to success.

So dear sellers, the next time you’re selling a house, remember this story. And if you ever find yourself in need of a trusted private property buyer, be sure to do some diligent research before pulling the trigger!

Billy & Slade

Your Property Solutions

