Warm Up This Winter at Award Winning Tandoori Indian Restaurant and Bar, Great Spice Otumoetai

Friday 17 May 2024, 4:25PM

By Media PA

28 views

As winter's chill sets in, there's no better place to warm up than Great Spice Otumoetai, Tauranga's multiple award-winning restaurant. Renowned for its exquisite Indian cuisine and exceptional service, Great Spice has garnered accolades including the People's Choice Award in 2019, TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Award in 2021, and Restaurant Guru's Best Service in Tauranga in 2024.

From the moment you step inside, you'll be enveloped by the inviting aromas of spices and the cosy, welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant's beautifully designed interior, complete with warm lighting and comfortable seating, sets the stage for a memorable dining experience. Whether you're seeking a quiet dinner for two or a lively family gathering, Great Spice Otumoetai caters to all occasions with grace and style.

The menu at Great Spice Otumoetai is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of India, offering a diverse array of dishes that are sure to delight every palate. From the creamy, indulgent butter chicken to the aromatic lamb rogan josh, each dish is meticulously prepared using the finest ingredients and traditional cooking methods. Vegetarian and vegan options are plentiful, ensuring that all guests can savour the restaurant's delectable offerings.

In addition to its mouth-watering food, Great Spice Otumoetai is celebrated for its outstanding service. The attentive and friendly staff are dedicated to providing an exceptional dining experience, ensuring that every visit is nothing short of perfect. This commitment to excellence is reflected in the glowing reviews and loyal customer base that the restaurant has built over the years.

This winter, escape the cold and treat yourself to a culinary journey at Great Spice Otumoetai. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, the restaurant's award-winning combination of delicious food and impeccable service promises to warm your heart and soul. Visit Great Spice Otumoetai and discover why it remains a beloved gem in Tauranga's dining scene.

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice

