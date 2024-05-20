Tailoring Farming Practices to Soil Types with New Zealand Leading Soil Scientist Dr. Gordon Rajendram

Monday 20 May 2024, 11:41AM

By Media PA

61 views

The rich tapestry of New Zealand’s soil types offers a unique canvas for various farming styles and types of produce, each adapted to the specific characteristics of local soils. From the volcanic terrains of the North Island to the sedimentary expanses of the South, Dr Gordon Rajendram understands that leveraging these soil properties is key to optimising agricultural productivity and sustainability.

In the North Island, the volcanic soils, particularly those in Waikato and Taranaki, are highly prized for their fertility. These soils are rich in allophane, a mineral that enhances nutrient and water retention, making them ideal for dairy farming. Dr Gordon Rajendram, states, "The exceptional structure of volcanic soils supports robust root systems, which is crucial for pasture-based dairy farming—a predominant agricultural activity in these regions."

Sedimentary soils, which are widespread in the Canterbury plains of the South Island, present different challenges and opportunities. These soils, with typically lower organic matter, are more prone to nutrient depletion and require careful management to support intensive farming practices. "In Canterbury, the sedimentary soils are primarily utilised for dairy farming as well, but the approach here focuses heavily on soil conservation techniques to prevent erosion and maintain soil health," explains Dr Rajendram.

Additionally, New Zealand's varied climate and soil types allow for diverse horticultural pursuits. Peaty soils in wetter areas, like parts of Waikato, are especially suited for cultivating specialty crops such as berries and market vegetables, which thrive in the moisture-retentive, nutrient-rich conditions. In contrast, the drier regions, with their clay-rich soils, are excellent for vineyards and orchards, where controlled water retention is beneficial.

Understanding these soil-specific requirements has led to tailored farming practices across New Zealand. From rotational grazing that minimizes soil compaction in dairy regions to precision agriculture techniques that enhance crop yields in horticultural areas, farmers are adapting their methods to ensure that they are working in harmony with their environment. "By matching farming practices with soil types, New Zealand's farmers can maximise both yield and sustainability, securing the agricultural industry's future and preserving the natural health of our landscapes," concludes Dr Rajendram.

Dr Rajendram feels that this focused approach to agriculture ensures that New Zealand not only maintains its reputation for high-quality produce but also protects its natural resources for future generations.

Contact Dr Gordon Rajendram

021 466077

rajendram@xtra.co.nz

www.gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz