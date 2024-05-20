Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Monday 20 May 2024, 9:14PM

By Media PA

41 views

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed over the week finishing up on last week. Hints of what will be in the budget are starting to offered in small news bites. The Australian budget was delivered last week. Brent Crude is trading around $US82.50/barrel!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. People are trying and are starting to talk the industry up!!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some minor intercompany changes. Lamb prices are still very disappointing.

Dairy Prices: Goat & sheep milk prices are a disaster. Traditional dairy cow returns are OK and farmers are anticipating a final for the current season that starts with an 8. Next seasons opening farm gate price is to be released on 27th May.