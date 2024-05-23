Preparing Your Soil for Winter: Essential Tips for a Healthy Spring with Profile Fertilisers from Pahiatua

Thursday 23 May 2024, 12:29PM

By Media PA

53 views

As winter approaches, farmers and lifestyle block owners should turn their attention to soil preparation. The health of your soil during the colder months is crucial for a thriving crop or pasture come spring. By taking a few essential steps now, you can ensure your soil remains fertile and ready for the growing season. Profile Fertilisers offers a range of products that can help maintain and enhance soil health throughout winter.

Firstly, it's important to clean up your fields and paddocks. Remove any dead plants, weeds, and debris that can harbour pests and diseases over winter. Once your land is clear, consider adding a layer of organic matter, such as compost or well-rotted manure. This not only improves soil structure but also provides essential nutrients that will slowly release over winter.

Winter is also an excellent time to test your soil. Knowing its pH and nutrient levels allows you to make informed decisions about fertilisation. Dr Gordon Rajendram, a renowned soil scientist, emphasises, "Regular soil testing is essential for understanding your soil's unique needs. It allows you to apply the right nutrients in the right amounts, ensuring optimal soil health and crop productivity."

One key aspect of winter soil preparation is protecting the soil from erosion and nutrient loss. Cover crops, such as clover or rye, can be sown in late autumn. These crops help prevent soil erosion, suppress weeds, and, when turned into the soil in spring, add valuable organic matter. Profile Fertilisers’ range of soil conditioners can also be beneficial, improving soil texture and moisture retention.

Additionally, applying a slow-release fertiliser in late autumn can provide a steady supply of nutrients throughout winter. Profile Fertilisers’ products are designed to work with the natural processes of the soil, ensuring that nutrients are available when plants need them most.

By taking these steps, you can ensure your soil remains healthy and productive throughout winter. With the help of Profile Fertilisers, you can look forward to a bountiful and vibrant crop or pasture come spring. Preparing your soil now sets the stage for a successful and prosperous growing season ahead.

Contact Profile Fertilisers

Don Henderson: 021 643 698

Factory: 027 222 7698

donh@profilefert.co.nz

www.profilefert.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz