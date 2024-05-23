Maintaining Mental Health Over Winter: Tips from Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy

Thursday 23 May 2024, 12:59PM

By Media PA

42 views

As the days shorten and temperatures drop, many people find their mental health taking a hit. The winter months can bring about feelings of isolation, low energy, and a general sense of melancholy. At Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy, we understand the challenges that winter can present for mental well-being and offer some practical tips to help you maintain a healthy mind during the colder season.

1. Maximise Natural Light

Lack of natural light can lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). To combat this, spend time outdoors during daylight hours. Consider using a light therapy lamp, which mimics natural sunlight and can help alleviate symptoms of SAD.

2. Consider Taking Supplements

Certain supplements, like Vitamin D, Omega-3 fatty acids, and B vitamins, can support your mental well-being during winter. Vitamin D is particularly important as it helps compensate for the reduced sunlight exposure in winter, supporting mood regulation and overall mental health. Visit the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy for a variety of Vitamin D products to help you stay healthy during the winter months.

3. Stay Active

Exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. Engage in outdoor activities like walking or running. If the weather is too harsh, indoor options such as yoga, pilates, or home workout videos can be equally beneficial.

4. Maintain Social Connections

Social connection is crucial. Make an effort to maintain contact with friends and family through phone calls, video chats, or safe meetups. Sharing your feelings can reduce loneliness.

5. Eat a Balanced Diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can improve your mood and energy levels. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, are especially beneficial for brain health.

6. Seek Professional Help

Do not hesitate to seek professional help if you're struggling. Mental health professionals can provide guidance tailored to your needs. Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is here to support you with resources and advice.

Winter can be challenging for mental health, but proactive steps can minimise its impact. Embrace natural light, stay active, nurture social connections, maintain a balanced diet, consider supplements, and seek professional help when needed. Remember, the team at Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is always here to offer support and guidance.

Exciting News!

Also, we are thrilled to announce the launch of DoorDash on the 31st of May. We are the first pharmacy in New Zealand to offer DoorDash delivery service, making it even easier for you to get your essential health products delivered right to your door.

Contact Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy

09 445 4000

www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

www.facebook.com/247pharmacy.co.nz

www.youtube.com/@AsktheAlchemist

Contact Phillip Quay

Phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz