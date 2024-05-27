Savouring the Flavours of the Pacific: Culinary Delights and Wine Pairings at Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Monday 27 May 2024, 10:42AM

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we offer a culinary journey reflecting the rich traditions and flavours of the Cook Islands. Our menus are crafted with fresh, local produce and Polynesian flair, ensuring a memorable dining experience. Here, we share the recipe for Ika Mata, along with other popular dishes and their wine pairings from our resorts.

Ika Mata: A Polynesian Delight

Ika Mata, a traditional Cook Islands delicacy, translates to “raw fish” in Cook Island Maori. This refreshing fish salad features freshly squeezed coconut cream, finely chopped vegetables, and raw fish. The coconut, often called the “tree of life,” plays a crucial role in this dish, from the milk to the grated garnish.

Ingredients:

400g fresh yellowfin tuna, cubed

200ml thick coconut cream

80g red bell pepper, diced

80g cucumber, diced

60g carrot, diced

60g tomatoes, chopped

20g chives, chopped

70g red onion, diced

50ml lime juice

2 tablespoons sea salt

Instructions:

Make a “sea water bath” by adding 1½ tablespoons of sea salt to 600ml of cold water; soak the cubed tuna in this salt water bath for 30 minutes. Drain the tuna. Place the tuna in a glass or ceramic mixing bowl, add all the other ingredients except lime juice, and gently combine well. Add the lime juice and mix gently. Optionally, adjust salt and lime juice to taste. Serve in coconut shell bowls garnished with fresh lime slices.

Wine Pairing:

A crisp Sauvignon Blanc with bright acidity and citrus notes enhances the flavours of Ika Mata.

Omakase Sushi and Sashimi at Pacific Resort Aitutaki:

Start your holiday at Pacific Resort Aitutaki with the Omakase Sushi and Sashimi platter, featuring fresh fish and vegetable rolls, wakame seaweed salad, wasabi, pickled ginger, and tamari soy sauce.

Wine Pairing:

A dry Riesling’s crisp acidity and mineral notes complement the sushi and sashimi, balancing the wasabi’s heat and the pickled ginger’s tanginess.

Pacific Sizzler at Pacific Resort Rarotonga:

The Pacific Sizzler at Pacific Resort Rarotonga features locally caught fish on a sizzling platter with sautéed vegetables, drizzled with coconut lime sauce.

Wine Pairing:

A vibrant Chardonnay with creamy texture and tropical fruit notes enhances the coconut lime sauce and balances the fish’s oils and vegetables.

Lemon & Fennel Braised Pork Belly at Little Polynesian Resort:

At Little Polynesian Resort, the Lemon & Fennel Braised Pork Belly is a standout. Served with avocado puree, chilli onion jam, popcorn crackle, and tamarind glaze, it offers a complex blend of flavours and textures.

Wine Pairing:

A full-bodied Shiraz with bold flavours and spicy undertones complements the pork belly’s richness and the tamarind glaze’s tanginess.

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we take pride in sharing our Cook Island cuisine and local produce with our visitors. Enjoy these delightful dishes and their perfect wine pairings at our resorts, where every meal celebrates the Cook Islands’ vibrant culinary heritage.

