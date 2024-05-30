Optimising Soil Health and Forage Growth in Winter - Profile Fertilisers, Whanganui

Thursday 30 May 2024, 9:55AM

By Media PA

31 views

Winter presents unique challenges for maintaining soil health and ensuring robust forage growth. Cold temperatures and heavy rainfall can lead to soil compaction and nutrient leaching, affecting crop productivity. Profile Fertilisers offers solutions to these issues, emphasising the importance of tailored fertilisation strategies to maintain soil vitality during the winter months.

Effective winter soil management begins with understanding the specific needs of your soil. Regular soil testing is crucial to identify nutrient deficiencies and tailor fertilisation strategies accordingly. Profile Fertilisers provides comprehensive soil testing services, allowing farmers to make informed decisions about nutrient applications.

Heavy machinery use and wet conditions can lead to soil compaction, hindering root growth and reducing soil aeration. To mitigate this, consider using soil conditioners and gypsum-based products to improve soil structure and drainage. These amendments help maintain porosity, ensuring roots have access to essential nutrients and oxygen.

Winter rains can cause nutrient leaching, depleting soil of essential elements. Applying slow-release fertilisers can help maintain nutrient availability throughout the season. Profile Fertilisers offers a range of products designed to enhance nutrient retention and support plant health during winter.

Incorporating cover crops during winter can improve soil structure, reduce erosion, and enhance organic matter content. Cover crops like clover and rye can fix nitrogen and protect soil from harsh weather conditions, creating a healthier environment for subsequent plantings.

Profile Fertilisers advocates for customised fertilisation plans based on soil test results. By addressing specific soil needs, farmers can optimise nutrient uptake and improve forage growth, even in challenging winter conditions.

Maintaining soil health during winter is crucial for sustainable farming. With tailored solutions from Profile Fertilisers, farmers can effectively manage soil compaction, nutrient retention, and overall soil vitality, ensuring robust forage growth and soil health year-round.

