Thursday 30 May 2024, 3:53PM

By CSI Systems Ltd

44 views

Exploring New Zealand’s Best Italian Restaurants: A Culinary Journey

Over the past few years, we've traversed New Zealand, indulging in its rich Italian culinary offerings. Our journey culminated in a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in the country, each offering a unique dining experience. Here's a glimpse into these exceptional eateries:

Baduzzi Restaurant – Wynyard Quarter, Auckland: Known for its cosy ambiance and romantic setting, Baduzzi impresses with its delicious Italian cuisine and extensive wine list.

Tutto Bene Italian Restaurant – Merivale, Christchurch: A beloved spot for its intimate atmosphere, excellent food, and top-notch service, making it a must-visit in Christchurch.

Prego Restaurant – Ponsonby, Auckland: An established name in Ponsonby, Prego stands out for its great service, Italian-style food, and impressive wine selection.

Non Solo Pizza (NSP) – Parnell, Auckland: This restaurant is perfect for pizza and pasta lovers, offering a fantastic wine list and a charming courtyard dining area.

Al Forno Italian Restaurant – Takapuna, Auckland: Famous for its wood-fired pizzas and romantic ambiance, Al Forno is a favorite for its great service and delectable dishes.

Fratelli Italian Restaurant – Te Aro, Wellington: Renowned for its freshly made pasta and romantic vibe, Fratelli is the go-to place for a wine date in Wellington.

Poderi Crisci Vineyard and Restaurant – Waiheke, Auckland: Offering an escape to Italy with its beautiful gardens and fine dining experience, this restaurant is a gem on Waiheke Island.

Puglia Italian Restaurant – Kingsland, Auckland: Known for its freshly made pasta and attentive service, Puglia enchants with its fairy-lit, romantic atmosphere.

Scopa Restaurant – Wellington: Ideal for casual, relaxed dining, Scopa offers a great selection of pizzas and pastas, perfect for a laid-back evening.

Al Volo Bar, Pizzeria, and Cucina – Mt Eden, Auckland: A cozy spot popular with locals, Al Volo is celebrated for its gnocchi and gluten-free pizza options.

Each restaurant on this list has been meticulously reviewed based on its authenticity, ambiance, service, and overall dining experience. Whether you're in the mood for a casual pizza or an elegant Italian dinner, these top picks are sure to satisfy your culinary cravings. For more details on each restaurant, visit WhereToGo.co.nz