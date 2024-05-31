Experience Long-Term Living at Te Koinga Cottage, Bethells Beach Cottages, Auckland

Friday 31 May 2024, 3:36PM

By Media PA

By Fiona Stephen

Nestled amidst the stunning landscape of Bethells Beach, Te Koinga Cottage offers an unparalleled escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Available for long-term rent, this charming retreat is ideal for a working professional or couple who can take advantage of the tranquil and inspiring environment.

Te Koinga, meaning "the point or extremity between land and sea, with unobstructed views" lives up to its name by offering beautiful sites over the iron sands of Bethells Beach and the dramatic Tasman coast. This cottage provides the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and nature, ensuring a peaceful and serene living experience.

As you step inside Te Koinga Cottage, you are greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The open-plan living area features a cosy lounge with plush seating, perfect for relaxing after a productive day. The fully-equipped kitchen allows you to prepare delicious meals, which can be enjoyed at the dining table or outside on the spacious deck, with sublime views of the sunsets. For the colder months, enjoy the winter warmth of the fire, creating a cosy and inviting environment.

The cottage boasts two comfortable bedrooms. The master bedroom features a luxurious queen-sized bed, while the second bedroom is ideal as an office space or for occasional guests. The characterful bathroom is equipped with all the essentials, ensuring a comfortable stay.

One of the highlights of Te Koinga Cottage is its deck, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding native bush and the distant ocean. This outdoor space is perfect for morning coffee, alfresco dining, or simply soaking in the natural beauty of Bethells Beach. The nearby beach itself is ideal for long, leisurely walks and provides a perfect backdrop for creative inspiration. The cottage also features a shared Scandinavian hot tub and a vegetable garden, adding to the overall wellness experience.

Located just a 40-minute drive directly west of Auckland's CBD, Te Koinga Cottage offers superb quiet while breathing in the wellness of salt airs. The proximity to the city makes it convenient for commuting, while the peaceful setting allows for a perfect work-life balance.

For those seeking additional luxuries, the cottage offers the option to hire a chef, engage in holistic wellness options, arrange helicopter delivery, and host corporate functions with boardroom dining.

Te Koinga Cottage at Bethells Beach is more than just a place to stay; it is a sanctuary where you can create lasting memories and enjoy a relaxed, beachside lifestyle. Consider making Te Koinga your long-term home and experience the tranquillity and beauty of this exceptional retreat.

Te Koinga Cottage, Turehu Cottage, Wairua Apartment and Wedding & Events Pavilion

Bethells Beach Waitakere Auckland New Zealand

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz