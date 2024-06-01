Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Saturday 1 June 2024, 4:35PM

By Media PA

41 views

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady during the week and moved up slightly against the US dollar. The budget had minimal effect of the exchange rates. Brent Crude is steady trading around $US82.00/barrel!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. People are trying and are trying to talk the industry up!!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: there are some general lifts in schedules across most categories, but the lamb schedules are still too low. Venison prices are steady and beef schedules are only adequate.

Dairy Prices: Synlait has matched Fonterra’s opening Farm Gate Milk Price of $8.00. The final for 2023/24 has been maintained. The farmers were expecting a better forecast and perhaps a few more positive g/DT events will encourage a move upwards.