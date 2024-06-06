Merge Communications, Wellington: Key Reasons Why Hackers Target Mobile Devices and How to Stop Them

Thursday 6 June 2024, 10:04AM

By Media PA

In today's digital era, mobile devices have become an integral part of daily life, offering convenience and connectivity. However, this increased reliance on mobile technology has also made these devices prime targets for hackers. Merge Communications of Wellington highlights the importance of safeguarding mobile devices from potential threats. Here’s why hackers focus on mobile devices and how they can be protected.

Why Hackers Target Mobile Devices

High Value of Data: Mobile devices store a wealth of personal and business data, including emails, contacts, financial information, and sensitive documents.

Vulnerable Applications: Many mobile apps do not follow stringent security protocols, making them susceptible to attacks. Hackers exploit vulnerabilities in apps to gain access to devices and the data stored on them.

Inadequate Security Measures: Often, users do not implement robust security measures on their mobile devices. Weak passwords, lack of encryption, and infrequent updates create easy entry points for hackers.

Prevalence of Phishing Attacks: Mobile devices are frequently used for communication, making them prime targets for phishing attacks.



Unsecured Wi-Fi Networks: Public Wi-Fi networks are convenient but often lack proper security. Hackers can intercept data transmitted over these networks, gaining access to personal and business information.



CERT NZ’s recent report highlights a 66% increase in financial losses due to cybercrime in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the significant impact of these threats on individuals and businesses in New Zealand. Phishing and credential harvesting remain the most reported incident categories, accounting for a substantial portion of the 1,968 incidents responded to by CERT NZ in this period (CERTNZ).

How to Protect Mobile Devices

Use Samsung Knox: The foremost step in protecting mobile devices is using Samsung Knox, a defence-grade mobile security solution provided by Merge Communications. Samsung Knox offers multi-layered protection, ensuring that your data remains secure against sophisticated threats.

Strong Passwords and Biometrics: Ensure that mobile devices are secured with strong, unique passwords or biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition.

Regular Updates: Keep the device's operating system and applications updated to patch security vulnerabilities. Enable automatic updates where possible to ensure you are protected against the latest threats.

App Permissions: Review the permissions requested by apps before installing them. Avoid granting unnecessary permissions that could compromise device security.

Public Wi-Fi Caution: Avoid conducting sensitive transactions, such as online banking, over public Wi-Fi networks. Use a virtual private network (VPN) for a more secure connection.



Merge Communications is committed to helping individuals and businesses protect their mobile devices. By understanding why hackers target mobile devices and implementing Samsung Knox, it is possible to safeguard data and maintain digital security in New Zealand.

