Celebrating World Ocean Day on June 8th with Pacific Resort Hotel Group

On 8th June 2024, the world will unite to celebrate World Ocean Day, a global initiative dedicated to honouring and protecting our oceans. Pacific Resort Hotel Group is embracing this opportunity by organising and participating in various activities across their locations, significantly contributing to environmental well-being.

Rarotonga Initiatives

In Rarotonga, the Pacific Resort Hotel Group, including Pacific Resort Rarotonga, Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa, and Little Polynesian Resort, will launch their own initiative on Friday, 7th June. All departments will take part in the “Clean Beach Initiative,” focusing on Muri Beach and Enua Manea’s Beach. This effort underscores their commitment to maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of the environment. Guests are invited to join in, offering a hands-on experience that contributes to environmental health and provides a unique connection to the local community and the natural beauty of Rarotonga.

Aitutaki Efforts

At Pacific Resort Aitutaki, the ongoing coral restoration project exemplifies their daily commitment to ocean health. This initiative involves planting and restoring corals to rejuvenate the reefs around Aitutaki. Guests can participate, learning about the importance of coral ecosystems and contributing to their preservation. Additionally, the team annually cleans up the beachfront and roadside of Amuri, further demonstrating their dedication to the environment.

Activities Supporting World Ocean Day

In line with the 2024 theme, “Catalysing Action for our Ocean & Climate,” Cook Islands Tourism has organised several activities around the Pacific Islands to support World Ocean Day, including:

Walk the Trash Beach Clean-Up: On Friday, 7th June, gather a team, bring your own sacks, and spend an hour cleaning up the beach. This simple yet impactful activity helps remove rubbish and debris from the shores.

Korero O Te Orau Beach Clean-Up & Operation Taramea: Join volunteers in collecting crown-of-thorns starfish, which are then buried to provide valuable nutrients for the soil. This initiative aims to protect coral reefs and enhance marine biodiversity.

Pacific Divers Ocean Clean-Up: Certified scuba divers and free-divers can participate in cleaning up Avarua Harbour. This activity focuses on removing debris washed into the harbour, helping to restore and protect the marine environment.

Dive Rarotonga Staff Ocean & Coral Frames Clean-Up: The team at Dive Rarotonga will scuba dive outside the reef to collect debris and clean coral frames, ensuring the continued health and safety of the ocean.



Pacific Resort Hotel Group is proud to be part of these efforts and encourages guests to participate. By joining hands, they can make a significant impact on the environment, preserving the natural beauty of the oceans for future generations.

