Understanding the Science Behind Slow-Release Fertilisers by Profile Fertilisers, New Zealand

Friday 7 June 2024, 2:42PM

By Media PA

24 views

In the ever-evolving field of agriculture, slow-release fertilisers have become a game-changer for farmers seeking sustainable and efficient nutrient management. Profile Fertilisers, based in New Zealand, offers an innovative range of slow-release fertilisers that differ significantly from conventional options. Understanding what sets these fertilisers apart can help farmers make informed decisions for their crops.

Traditional fertilisers often release nutrients rapidly upon application, leading to a quick but short-lived nutrient surge in the soil. This can result in nutrient leaching, where excess nutrients wash away into water systems, causing environmental issues and reducing the efficiency of fertiliser use. In contrast, slow-release fertilisers are designed to release nutrients gradually, matching the natural uptake patterns of plants.

Key Components of Slow-Release Fertilisers:

1. Coating Materials: One of the primary features of slow-release fertilisers is the use of coating materials that control the rate at which nutrients are released. These coatings can be made from natural or synthetic materials such as sulphur, polymer, or resin. The coating acts as a barrier, allowing water to penetrate slowly and dissolve the nutrients at a controlled pace.

2. Encapsulation Technology: Advanced encapsulation technology is employed to encase the fertiliser granules. This technology ensures that nutrients are released over an extended period, typically ranging from several weeks to months. The rate of release can be precisely tailored based on the crop’s nutrient needs and environmental conditions.

3. Controlled Solubility: The solubility of the fertiliser components is another critical factor. Slow-release fertilisers are formulated with nutrient compounds that dissolve slowly in water. This controlled solubility prevents the rapid depletion of nutrients and ensures a consistent supply to the plants.

4. Microbial Decomposition: Some slow-release fertilisers incorporate organic materials that require microbial decomposition to release nutrients. This natural process not only provides a steady nutrient flow but also enhances soil health by promoting beneficial microbial activity.

Profile Fertilisers’ commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident in their range of slow-release fertilisers. These products are designed not only to meet the nutritional needs of crops but also to align with the principles of sustainable agriculture. By understanding the science behind slow-release fertilisers, farmers can better appreciate their benefits and make choices that support both their productivity and the environment.

In conclusion, slow-release fertilisers from Profile Fertilisers offer a sophisticated solution to the challenges of modern agriculture. With advanced coating technologies, controlled solubility, and microbial decomposition, these fertilisers provide a steady and efficient nutrient supply, fostering sustainable farming practices in New Zealand and beyond.

Contact Profile Fertilisers

Don Henderson: 021 643 698

Factory: 027 222 7698

donh@profilefert.co.nz

www.profilefert.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz