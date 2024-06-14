Celebrate the Taupo Winter Festival with Centennial House Taupo

Friday 14 June 2024, 5:22PM

By Media PA

26 views

Centennial House Taupo is excited to experience the magic of winter at the Taupo Winter Festival, an event that transforms the stunning landscape of Lake Taupo into a winter wonderland from 5th to 21st July. This much-anticipated festival promises an array of family-friendly activities, live performances, and mesmerising displays that highlight the beauty and vibrancy of winter in Taupo.

The Taupo Winter Festival is packed with exciting activities for all ages. Visitors can glide on the spectacular ice rink, race down thrilling ice slides, and marvel at creative art installations. The festival’s food stalls offer a variety of delicious treats, perfect for warming up on a crisp winter day. In the evenings, captivating light shows illuminate the surroundings, creating a magical atmosphere. Interactive workshops provide opportunities to learn new skills, while live music and theatre performances add to the vibrant cultural experience.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Mercury Light Hub, an enchanting spectacle located at Tongariro North Domain. This hub features an array of illuminated installations and light displays, transforming the night into a luminous wonderland. With creative displays designed by talented artists, the Mercury Light Hub provides a visual feast that captivates visitors of all ages. It’s an experience that combines art, light, and imagination, creating a perfect setting for memorable moments and stunning photographs.

Special Winter Deal

As visitors plan their trip to the festival, Centennial House Taupo offers a convenient and comfortable accommodation option. Located just a short drive from the heart of the festival, Centennial House provides a cosy retreat after a day of winter fun. They are currently offering a special winter deal: book two nights and receive an extra night for free, or book four nights and enjoy two additional nights on them. This offer is valid until the 31st of August.

Centennial House’s newly restyled rooms offer modern comfort, and their new outdoor furniture creates a charming setting to enjoy the crisp winter air and beautiful garden views.

Don’t miss out on the Taupo Winter Festival’s enchanting experience. Book your stay at Centennial House Taupo today and take advantage of their fantastic winter deals, ensuring your festival visit is both enjoyable and affordable. The team at Centennial House looks forward to welcoming guests and making their winter escape truly unforgettable.

Click here to book directly

Contact Centennial House:

021 912 743

info@centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

www.centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

www.facebook.com/Centennialhousetaupo

Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz