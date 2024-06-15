Agsafe Rural Report

Saturday 15 June 2024, 5:14PM

By Media PA

14 views

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady against the major trading currencies which is good news for the exporters. Brent Crude is up and is around $US82.00/barrel – fuel prices have eased in recent weeks.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There were several small operators at the Fieldays trying to promote innovative uses for coarse wool, but there are no major large scale commercial break-throughs!!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: there are some minor intercompany changes across most categories. Venison prices are steady and beef schedules are only adequate, but the outlook is good.

Dairy Prices Dairy prices are OK with most banks predicting payouts of $8.20 by the BNZ to $8.50 ANZ for the 2024/2025 season while Fonterra still has a range of $7.90 to $8.00.