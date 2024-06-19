Profile Fertilisers New Zealand, Highlights the Power of Fertilisers for Soil Microbiology Health

Wednesday 19 June 2024, 9:55AM

New Zealand – June 18th, 2024 – Profile Fertilisers, at the forefront of the agricultural revolution with their innovative products underscores the critical role of alternative fertilisers in maintaining and enhancing soil microbiology, essential for sustainable agriculture. Their product, Elevate, exemplifies how alternative fertiliser solutions can benefit soil health and crop productivity.

"Alternative fertilisers like Elevate are vital for sustainable soil management, enhancing microbial health and ensuring long-term soil fertility," says Don Henderson, Director of Profile Fertilisers.

Understanding Soil Microbiology:

Soil is teeming with life, housing billions of microorganisms per gram. These include bacteria, fungi, actinomycetes, and protozoa, all playing vital roles in nutrient cycling, organic matter decomposition, and plant health. Healthy microbial populations are essential for converting organic matter into nutrients that plants can readily absorb, thus maintaining soil fertility and structure.

Key Benefits of Elevate:

1. Enhancing Soil Microbiology:

- Elevate fosters a diverse and active microbial community, crucial for nutrient cycling and organic matter decomposition.

2. pH Enhancement and Aluminium Reduction:

- By raising soil pH and reducing aluminium toxicity, Elevate creates a more favourable environment for microbial life and plant growth.

3. Consistent Nutrient Supply:

- Elevate provides a reliable supply of nutrients, supporting both plants and microbes over time. This continuous nutrient availability is vital for sustaining robust microbial populations and ensuring efficient nutrient cycling.

4. Improved Soil Structure:

- Enhanced microbial activity leads to better soil structure, increased water retention, aeration, and root penetration, creating an ideal environment for plant growth.

Dr Gordon Rajendram, a renowned soil scientist, adds, "Elevate's ability to balance soil pH and foster microbial activity marks a significant advancement in sustainable agriculture. Healthy soil microbiology is the cornerstone of resilient and productive farming systems."

Conclusion:

Profile Fertilisers’ Elevate demonstrates the importance of the role that lime based products have in promoting healthy soil microbiology. By adopting such innovative solutions, farmers can achieve healthier soils and more resilient crops, contributing to a more sustainable future for agriculture.

For more information, visit Profile Fertilisers or give Don or the factory a call and the team can teach you more about the benefits of their products.

About Profile Fertilisers:

Profile Fertilisers is dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable solutions for modern agriculture, focusing on enhancing soil health and crop productivity through advanced fertiliser technologies.

