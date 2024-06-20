Exciting News for SuperGold Card Members: Enjoy a 10% Discount on All Computer Repairs!

Thursday 20 June 2024, 7:37AM

By Computer Repair Specialists

We are thrilled to announce an exclusive offer for our valued SuperGold Card members! Understanding the importance of staying connected in today's digital world, we are now offering a 10% discount on all computer repairs Auckland wide, both on-site and in our workshops. This special discount is our way of giving back to the senior community and ensuring that you can keep your technology running smoothly without breaking the bank.

What is the SuperGold Card?

The SuperGold Card is a discounts and concessions card for seniors and veterans in New Zealand. It provides a range of benefits and savings across various sectors, from public transport to retail, healthcare, and more. Our new discount offer aims to enhance these benefits by addressing the technology needs of our senior citizens.

With a SuperGold Card, seniors gain access to numerous discounts and special offers, making everyday expenses more manageable. From free public transport during off-peak hours to discounts at participating retailers, the SuperGold Card is a valuable resource for enhancing the quality of life for seniors. We are proud to join this initiative by offering a substantial discount on our computer repair services.

Why We’re Offering This Discount

As technology becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, it's crucial that everyone, including seniors, has access to reliable and affordable tech support. We recognize that many SuperGold Card members rely on their computers for staying in touch with family and friends, managing finances, accessing entertainment, and more. By providing a 10% discount on our computer repair services, we hope to make it easier for you to maintain and enjoy your devices.

The ability to navigate technology confidently is essential. Whether it’s video calling loved ones, managing online banking, or simply enjoying hobbies like streaming movies and playing games, a well-functioning computer is a key component of daily life. Our discount ensures that SuperGold Card members can address any technical issues without financial strain, promoting independence and connectivity.

Services Covered by the Discount

Our comprehensive repair services cater to a wide range of needs. Whether you’re dealing with a sluggish computer, software issues, hardware malfunctions, or require a full system upgrade, our team of skilled technicians is here to help. The 10% discount applies to:

On-site Repairs: Convenient and quick, our technicians come to your home to diagnose and fix the problem on the spot. This service is perfect for issues that can be resolved quickly without needing to transport your computer.



Workshop Repairs: Bring your computer to our fully-equipped workshop for more extensive repairs. Our experts will ensure your device is returned to you in optimal condition. This option is ideal for more complex issues that require in-depth troubleshooting and repair.

Our services encompass a wide range of repair needs, including but not limited to:

Virus and Malware Removal: Protect your computer from harmful software that can compromise your security and performance.



Software Troubleshooting: Resolve issues with operating systems, applications, and other software-related problems.



Hardware Repairs and Upgrades: Fix or replace faulty components such as hard drives, RAM, motherboards, and more.



Data Recovery: Retrieve lost or corrupted data to prevent loss of important files and memories.



System Optimization: Improve the speed and efficiency of your computer for a better overall experience.

Taking advantage of this offer is simple:

Present Your SuperGold Card: Show your SuperGold Card when booking a repair service, either on-site or at our workshop. Ensure you have your card on hand to verify your eligibility for the discount.



Receive Your Discount: Our team will apply a 10% discount to the total repair cost. This discount will be reflected in your final bill, providing immediate savings.



Enjoy Peace of Mind: Relax knowing your computer is in good hands and will be returned to you promptly and professionally. Our goal is to minimize downtime and ensure you can get back to your routine as quickly as possible.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Our top priority is to provide high-quality repair services with exceptional customer care. Our technicians are not only experienced and highly skilled but also friendly and patient, understanding the unique needs of senior customers. We ensure clear communication throughout the repair process, keeping you informed and comfortable with every step.

We understand that dealing with technology issues can be stressful, especially if you're not familiar with the technical jargon or troubleshooting steps. That’s why our team is dedicated to providing a supportive and understanding environment. From the moment you contact us, we aim to make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Additional Benefits for SuperGold Card Members

In addition to the 10% discount on computer repair services, we offer various educational resources and workshops tailored to seniors. These sessions cover topics such as:

Basic Computer Skills: Learn how to navigate your computer, use essential software, and stay safe online.



Internet Security: Understand the importance of online security and how to protect your personal information.



Email and Social Media: Get tips on how to use email, social media, and other communication tools to stay connected with loved ones.

These resources are designed to empower seniors with the knowledge and confidence to use their technology effectively and safely.

Contact Us Today!

Don't let computer issues disrupt your day. Take advantage of our new 10% discount offer for SuperGold Card members and ensure your technology stays in top shape. Whether you need immediate assistance or are planning a future upgrade, we’re here to help.

For more information or to book a PC or laptop repair service, contact us today via our website at https://www.repairspecialists.co.nz. We look forward to serving you and helping you make the most of your digital experience.