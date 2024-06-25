Prime Real Estate Opportunities in Mangatangi, Maramarua

Tuesday 25 June 2024, 8:54AM

By Media PA

33 views

930 Monument Road (Lot 1), Mangatangi

Lot 1 on Monument Road is an exceptional lifestyle property in Mangatangi, offering 8000m² of prime rural land. This vacant residential section is ideally situated to provide a peaceful retreat while still being accessible to necessary amenities. The property is set in a picturesque rural landscape, characterised by its proximity to productive dairy farms and lifestyle blocks, ensuring a balance of seclusion and community. With one building site already consented, this property presents a great development opportunity. The flat contour and manageable size make it an excellent choice for building a bespoke rural home. The potential to create a unique and personalised living space in a tranquil environment is immense.

10 Miller Road (Lot 2), Mangatangi

Nestled in the serene rural setting of Mangatangi, Lot 2 on Miller Road offers an expansive 1.33-hectare vacant section perfect for those seeking a tranquil lifestyle property. This rear lot, accessed off Miller Road, boasts a mainly flat, irregularly shaped terrain, providing multiple potential building sites. The property already has one building site consented, making it a great development opportunity. The rural residential zoning ensures a peaceful environment surrounded by economic dairy units and grazing properties, interspersed with rural lifestyle blocks. The large size and irregular shape of the lot offer numerous possibilities for creative landscaping and building, allowing you to craft a truly bespoke rural retreat.

The market value for both of these sections is estimated at $630,000, inclusive of GST, reflecting the area's desirable location and the growing interest in lifestyle properties. No convenant.

Key Location Highlights

Both properties are well-connected with essential services, including electricity and rural mail delivery, making them convenient choices for future homes. Their strategic locations offer easy access to local attractions and amenities:

- Miranda: 8 minutes

- Local School: 1 minute

- Thames: 40 minutes

- Coromandel: 1 hour 36 minutes

- Auckland: 1 hour

- Hamilton: 1 hour 5 minutes

Market Insights and Opportunities

The rural lifestyle property market in the Waikato District has seen steady demand, with lifestyle property sales showing resilience. According to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), lifestyle property sales have increased by 4.3% in the past three months compared to the previous period. This trend highlights the growing appeal of rural living, driven by the desire for space, tranquillity, and a closer connection to nature.

Both sections, with their competitive pricing and prime locations, are expected to attract significant interest. Whether you are looking to build a family home or invest in a valuable piece of real estate, these properties in Mangatangi offer a unique blend of rural charm and modern convenience. Don't miss out on these opportunities to secure a slice of the idyllic Waikato countryside and create a personalised haven tailored to your lifestyle needs.

Contact Phillip Quay

Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz