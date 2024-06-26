The Origin Story of Great Spice Otumoetai, Award Winning Indian Tandoori Restaurant and Bar

Wednesday 26 June 2024, 11:18AM

Great Spice Otumoetai is a locally owned and operated gem in the heart of Tauranga, New Zealand. Chef Khem Chandra Aryal, alongside his wife Ganga Aryal, brings over 20 years of experience in Indian cuisine to create a dining experience that combines tradition, passion, and community spirit. The journey to establishing Great Spice Otumoetai is one of dedication, hard work, and a deep-seated desire to make people happy through food and exceptional service.

History and Inspiration

The inspiration behind Great Spice Otumoetai stems from Khem’s lifelong dream of owning his own restaurant. After years of honing his skills in various Indian cuisine restaurants, Khem wanted to bring his vision to life, focusing on creating a place where guests could experience authentic Indian flavours in a welcoming environment. His passion for cooking and his joy in seeing satisfied smiles on his customers' faces drive the heart of the restaurant.

Business Beginnings

Khem's entrepreneurial journey began in 2012 when he opened his first restaurant under a different brand in Palmerston North. This venture provided invaluable experience and insights into the restaurant business. Building on this foundation, Khem and Ganga rebranded to Great Spice in 2015. Their commitment to quality food and excellent service quickly earned them a loyal customer base and numerous accolades.

Key Products and Services

Great Spice Otumoetai prides itself on offering a diverse menu of authentic Indian dishes at reasonable prices, all in a great location. The restaurant's success is attributed to several factors:

Guest Experience: A focus on continuously improving the dining experience for all guests.

Excellent customer feedback highlights their success. Convenient Services: Easy online takeaway delivery, a user-friendly website, and efficient restaurant systems enhance customer convenience.



Target Markets

Great Spice Otumoetai serves a diverse clientele, including:

Local Residents: Aged 20-70, seeking regular, authentic Indian dining and takeaway options.

Aged 20-70, seeking regular, authentic Indian dining and takeaway options. Business and Corporate Groups: Offering a perfect setting for business lunches and corporate events.

Offering a perfect setting for business lunches and corporate events. Tourists and Visitors: Providing a taste of authentic Indian cuisine to travellers.

Providing a taste of authentic Indian cuisine to travellers. Rest Home Groups: Catering to group lunches with a focus on quality and accessibility.



From its humble beginnings to becoming a beloved local favourite, Great Spice Otumoetai continues to thrive on Khem and Ganga Aryal’s unwavering dedication to bringing joy through food and service. Visit Great Spice Otumoetai to experience the passion and tradition that define their culinary journey.

Order Online Here

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice

