Roads Are Open to Welcome You at Bethells Beach Cottages, Auckland Accommodation

Bethells Beach Cottages is thrilled to announce that despite recent roadworks, this beautiful paradise remains as accessible as ever. Although Bethells and or Te Henga roads are temporarily reduced to one lane, they are otherwise open to normal traffic, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted journey to this stunning location. Check Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for any updates. Or just arrive by helicopter!

The beautiful beaches, Bethells and O'Neil's, along with the tranquil Lake Wainamu, are open as usual, ready to offer visitors the serene escape they deserve. These natural wonders provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation, adventure, and rejuvenation, making Bethells Beach Cottages the ideal destination for the next getaway.

Bethells Beach Cottages offers a variety of accommodation options to suit every traveller's needs. Whether seeking a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or a solo adventure, the three are each unique. The cottages are designed to provide comfort and tranquillity, while breathing in the healing salt sea air, ensuring a memorable and restful stay.

The cottages are not just a place to stay but an experience with the breathtaking beauty of Auckland’s west coast – 40 minutes drive directly west of Aucklands CBD and airport. From the moment you arrive, you are greeted with the warmth and hospitality that Bethells Beach Cottages is renowned for. Hosts, Trude and John are committed to making each stay as enjoyable as possible, offering personalised service and local insights to enhance the visit.

Experience the magic of Bethells Beach and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Book on their website now and let the adventure begin!

