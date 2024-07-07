Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 7 July 2024, 8:59AM

By Media PA

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady against the major trading currencies which is good news for the exporters. Brent Crude is up on last week to $US87.50/barrel. We are still waiting for the petrol wars!!.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: the schedules are mostly up across all categories of sheep and cattle however the lamb prices are a disaster!! There are good grass covers across the central north island and farmers have options to keep or sell stock.

Dairy Prices The g/DT fell 6.9% at the latest auction which was a surprise to many. It is not a disaster as it is still above the same time last year. The sales are for the peak production period this season. WMP dropped 4.3% to $US3218 & SMP was down 6.1%