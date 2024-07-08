Planning Rule Change for Housing Growth
Monday 8 July 2024
By News Online
Housing Minister Chris Bishop has unveiled six major changes aimed at boosting housing growth in New Zealand. The government says these changes aim to free up land for development, eliminate unnecessary planning obstacles, and streamline the process of constructing new homes to ensure ample development opportunities in key urban areas. We break down the proposed changes. Read: Government Plans to Increase Housing by Changing Planning Rules