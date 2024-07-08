Boston-Based Kiwi Takes Top Prize at Christchurch Vocal Competitions

Monday 8 July 2024, 10:02PM

CHRISTCHURCH

Rising opera star, Olivia Pike, has taken away $5000 and first place in the 2024 Christchurch Vocal Competitions at The Piano.

Competition Vocal Convener, Sally Binnie says Ms Pike who was 3rd in 2019, 2nd in 2021 and 2022 and 3rd in 2023, (the event was cancelled in 2020), returned to New Zealand from Boston where she is in the middle of a two-year graduate performance diploma at the Boston Conservatorium of Art. Olivia is a University of Otago Bachelor of Music graduate.

“The standard of entries this year was outstanding but then again the standard is high every year,” says Ms Binnie. “We were thrilled to have internationally recognised opera, recital and oratorio artist Clare Martin as adjudicator, and acclaimed accompanist Catherine Norton on piano.”

Sarah Mileham and Emma McLean placed second equal and Scott Bezet came third.

Competitors come from around New Zealand, sometimes Australia, and a few years ago a contestant came from Wales.

“The vocal competitions give talented young and not so young performers a platform to perfect their chosen pathway. For many years now we have been known as the ‘friendly comps’ professionally run, and I am very proud of that,” says Ms Binnie who says the team is already planning for 2025.

The Christchurch Vocal Competitions gives entrants a foot in the door to hopefully advance in the operatic or the musical theatre world.

Some of the previous competitors / winners:

Amina Edris and Pene Pati, came up through the competition as did James Harrison - New Zealand Youth Choir (nzyouthchoir.com); Elisabeth Harris: Mezzo soprano wins DMMF Christchurch Aria - Dame Malvina Major Foundation (dmmfoundation.org.nz); Eliza Boom - Soprano - News; Opera Singer | Emily Mwila

Some of the previous adjudicators:

Adjudicator John Bolton Wood Adjudicated in 2015 - John Bolton Wood | Opera Australia; Merlyn Quaife Adjudicated in 2018 - The Merlyn Quaife biography; Catrin Johnsson Adjudicated in 2019 - Catrin Johnsson - Voices NZ - Choirs Aotearoa

