School Holiday Family Fun Beyond the Slopes: Horse Trekking and Quad Biking at The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs

Imagine this: the ski fields are bustling with people, and your legs are tired from all the excitement on the slopes. But you’re not ready for the fun to end! So, why not spend your time riding along the hills of Cardrona on horseback or a 4x4 motorbike?

The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs offers the perfect family-friendly activities to make your school holidays unforgettable. Nestled in the stunning Cardrona Valley, this destination isn’t just about skiing; it’s also a haven for those seeking thrilling outdoor experiences like horse trekking and quad biking.

Horse trekking with The Cardrona is a fantastic way to explore the breathtaking alpine scenery. Suitable for all ages and skill levels, our guided treks take you through picturesque landscapes, offering panoramic views of snow-capped mountains and pristine valleys. Whether you’re an experienced rider or a first-timer, their gentle and well-trained horses ensure a safe and enjoyable ride for everyone. Kids will love the opportunity to connect with these majestic animals while learning about the local flora and fauna from their knowledgeable guides.

For families seeking a bit more adrenaline, quad biking is the ultimate thrill. Their quad biking adventures cater to both beginners and experienced riders, providing an exhilarating way to navigate the rugged terrain. With top-notch safety gear and expert instruction, you and your family can confidently tackle the trails, splash through streams, and ascend to scenic viewpoints. It’s a heart-pounding experience that will have everyone grinning from ear to ear.

Combining these activities with a day off from skiing offers the perfect balance of relaxation and excitement. Start your morning with a serene horse trek, soaking in the tranquillity of the mountains. After lunch, rev up for an afternoon of quad biking, where the action and adventure ramp up. These activities are designed to create lasting memories, giving your family a taste of everything Cardrona has to offer beyond the slopes.

So, this school holiday, trade your ski boots for riding boots and helmets, and discover why horse trekking and quad biking at with The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs are the best family activities to enjoy on a day off from skiing. Adventure awaits!

