Great Spice Otumoetai: Award Winning Tandoori Indian Restaurant and Bar, Bringing Catering Excellence to Every Occasion

Wednesday 10 July 2024, 2:55PM

By Media PA

16 views

When it comes to catering, Great Spice Otumoetai stands out as a premier choice in Tauranga, offering a variety of packages designed to suit all budgets and occasions. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, their team ensures every event is a memorable culinary experience.

Customised Catering Packages

Great Spice Otumoetai understands the importance of flexibility and customisation in catering. Whether you’re planning an office lunch, a private function, a birthday party, or a wedding, they provide tailored menus that cater to your specific needs and preferences. Their dedication to delivering personalised service means that you’re not limited to the regular menu options; they are more than happy to craft a bespoke menu that aligns with your vision and tastes.

Catering for All Budgets

Their catering packages are thoughtfully designed to accommodate a range of budgets without compromising on quality or flavour. Here’s a breakdown of what they offer:

- Office Lunch Catering: Perfect for corporate events, this package offers a delightful assortment of dishes that are both delicious and conducive to a productive atmosphere.

- Private Functions and Birthdays: Great Spice Otumoetai elevates private functions and birthday celebrations by bringing the vibrant and aromatic flavours of India to your event. Packages include starters, mains, and desserts, all tailored to your preferences.

- Weddings: Weddings require an extra touch of elegance and grandeur, and Great Spice Otumoetai excels in creating a spectacular dining experience for your special day. Their wedding catering packages are designed to impress, offering an array of exquisite dishes such as butter chicken, lamb rogan josh, vegetable korma, and a selection of naan and rice varieties.

Highlights of Their Service

In addition to their exceptional food, Great Spice Otumoetai prides itself on professional service, ensuring that every aspect of your catering experience is seamless and enjoyable. They work closely with you to understand your requirements and preferences, providing a customised menu that reflects your unique taste and style.

Special Features

- Dietary Accommodations: Great Spice Otumoetai is adept at accommodating various dietary requirements, including vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, ensuring all guests can enjoy the meal.

- Quality Ingredients: They use the freshest ingredients and traditional spices, ensuring each dish is authentic and flavourful.

- Presentation: Their dishes are not only delicious but also beautifully presented, adding an extra touch of elegance to your event.

For more information on their catering packages and to start planning your next event, visit their website and explore the delicious possibilities that await with Great Spice Otumoetai.

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice

Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz