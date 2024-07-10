Cyber Security Awareness a Critical Concern

Wednesday 10 July 2024, 6:57PM

10 July 2024

Merge Communications Director Paul Butterworth – Cybersecurity is a Daily Risk

Cybercriminals are no longer hacking in daily; they are logging in!

They are constantly finding new ways to navigate and socially engineer email accounts, companies’ infrastructure, phone accounts – all without technical expertise.

Today, all businesses are at risk of cyberattack, and that risk is constantly growing. Digital transformations are resulting in more sensitive and valuable data being moved onto online systems capable of exploitation, thus increasing the profitability of a successful breach.

Cybersecurity is a critical concern for CEOs. Merge Communications Director Paul Butterworth says it is impacting not only data protection but also business continuity, trust, and overall organizational resilience.

“Furthermore, launching a cyberattack is becoming more accessible”.

The role of a CEO in cybersecurity is paramount, as the increasing prevalence of digital threats poses significant risks to organisational integrity and reputation. CEOs must recognize that cybersecurity is not merely an IT concern but a critical business issue that demands their attention and leadership.

CEO’s can significantly mitigate reputational risks and potential brand damage associated with cyber incidents.

CEOs must prioritize education and training initiatives to ensure that all employees, from entry-level staff to senior executives, understand the importance of cybersecurity and their role in maintaining it. This includes emphasizing the security of mobile devices, which increasingly pose a business risk due to their ubiquity and potential vulnerabilities.

To address these challenges, Merge Communications provide innovative solutions such as the emergence of Samsung Knox offering comprehensive security measures for businesses.

CEOs should consider implementing such cutting-edge technologies to bolster their organization's cybersecurity posture and protect sensitive information across all devices and networks. They must recognize the potential for reputational risk and brand damage that can result from inadequate mobile device security.

Daily changes are showing a ‘disturbing trend’ towards Spyware – the user is oblivious to their phones being hacked.

“Mobile phones are not seen in the same light as laptops. They are easier to exploit, making businesses vulnerable and at risk of losing valuable data, said Merge Communications Director Paul Butterworth.

To mitigate these risks, businesses should prioritize education and training programs that focus on cybersecurity best practices. By empowering employees and businesses with knowledge and tools to protect sensitive information, companies can significantly reduce their vulnerability to cyber threats.

“High profile Government organisations are currently considering Samsung Knox as their preferred trusted product.”

