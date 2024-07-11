Te Awamutu Graeme 'Harvey' Foote Business Advisor for Advantage Business

Thursday 11 July 2024, 11:33AM

Graeme (Harvey) Foote is a seasoned business advisor and change management specialist, renowned for his expertise in the print industry. His journey in business began at 24 when he purchased his first company. Full of enthusiasm but admittedly naïve, he quickly learned that business ownership is not only totally absorbing but can also be a lonely and sometimes difficult journey.

Through challenging yet transformative experiences, including navigating the Global Financial Crisis and enduring interest rates of over 20%, Graeme gained the knowledge and practical experience to succeed in a highly competitive business world under challenging economic conditions.

Career Highlights & Expertise:

Early Entrepreneurship: Graeme’s foray into business ownership at 24 taught him the multifaceted nature of running a company. His early start gave him a firsthand understanding of the challenges business owners face.

He has witnessed the shift from analogue to digital within the print industry, embracing high-risk scenarios that led to exciting and disruptive innovation.

A pivotal force in modernizing New Zealand's print industry, Graeme oversaw the implementation of groundbreaking technology, enhancing productivity and minimising waste.

With a passion for working with people, he excels at building and leading high-performing teams, ensuring that clear processes and structures are in place for business success.

Graeme thrives on analysing opportunities and asking, "what if?" to bring fresh perspectives to your business.



Why Work with Graeme?

Graeme offers invaluable business advice and strategy development tailored to your unique needs. As a seasoned mentor, with Advantage Business Advisors he provides insights into sales, financial planning, and growth for small and medium businesses alike. With a focus on robust systems and processes, he helps businesses build sustainable advantages.

His wisdom in leadership and trust-building can guide your team to excel, while his experience as an advisor ensures you receive the best possible help in achieving your goals.

“Working with people is one of the things I do best. High-performing teams working with clear processes and structures are vital to success in any business. Let me help your team become the best in what they do.”

Graeme looks forward to sharing his rich experience and business knowledge with you to identify areas of opportunity and help you achieve your goals. With Graeme’s guidance, your business can thrive, adapt, and succeed in today’s dynamic marketplace.

Contact Harvey (Graeme) Foote

1140 Paterangi Road

Te Awamutu 3883

021 288 9226

gfoote@advantagebusiness.co.nz

Advantage Business Advisers (Waikato)

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz