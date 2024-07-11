Encouraging Announcement from Government on Climate Change

Thursday 11 July 2024, 1:49PM

By RedPR

23 views

The announcement yesterday by Climate Change Minister, Simon Watts, is being described as “encouraging” and “positive” by Water Cremation Aotearoa but needs resourcing and the Government to “walk the talk”.

Water Cremation, also called Alkaline Hydrolysis or resomation, is a far more environmentally sustainable way of caring for the bodies of our loved ones, and spokesperson Debbie Richards, says this is exactly the sort of innovation the Government could and should be getting behind.

“We have been researching and preparing to introduce water cremation to New Zealand for almost six years, and it’s proving challenging to get it up and running,” she says. “It is established overseas, and water cremation could make a considerable contribution to addressing climate change almost immediately. It would be a quick win in the urgent addressing of climate change,” says Ms Richards.

Minister Watts announced “Five Pillars” in the Government’s plan yesterday, saying they underscore their commitment to delivering on climate change goals.

The five core pillars are:

infrastructure is resilient and communities are well prepared

credible markets support the climate transition

clean energy is abundant and affordable

world-leading climate innovation boosts the economy

nature-based solutions address climate change

Ms Richards says Water Cremation is safe, clean, dignified, more environmentally friendly than current options, and gives people another choice when it comes to them and their families.

“Announcements like yesterdays from Minister Watts are a good starting point but there must be meaningful commitment and action as well. Kiwis could have this choice in a matter of months if local and central authorities got behind it, assisting the ground-breaking, more environmentally friendly option of water cremation.

It is estimated that one traditional flame cremation produces an average of 242 kgs of carbon dioxide* emitted directed into the air and no carbon is emitted in the water cremation process.

“Family can receive the bones or white bone ash left over after water cremation that they can keep, it’s their choice The process also creates a sterile liquid with no DNA in at all, which is returned into the water cycle,” says Ms Richards.

Water Cremation Aotearoa has been ready to install a Resomator in Christchurch and offer the service to New Zealanders for several months now however has found bureaucracy and a lack of “can do” from local and central authorities, is creating frustrating roadblocks.

Ends

*The average vehicle in New Zealand has Co2 emissions of around 171 grams per kilometre (g/km), therefore the Co2 emissions from one traditional cremation is (242kgs = 242000gms) is the equivalent of driving 1415.2 km in an average petrol vehicle. That’s roughly the same as driving from Christchurch to Cape Reinga at the top of the North Island, in an average, petrol car.

https://watercremationaotearoanewzealand.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/watercremationaotearoanewzealand/