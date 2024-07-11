Maxwell Burns of Champion Travel: Your Trusted Hawkes Bay Business Travel Specialist for Every Journey

Thursday 11 July 2024, 2:06PM

In the ever-changing landscape of travel, Champion Travel, based in the Hawkes Bay, has established itself as a trusted name for New Zealand and overseas travellers seeking reliability and expertise. Founded in 1988 by Maxwell Burns, Champion Travel has grown from a passionate vision into a respected travel agency known for its personalised service and dedication to client satisfaction. With Maxwell at the helm, Champion Travel ensures every journey is meticulously planned and executed.

A Legacy of Trust and Excellence

Champion Travel’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its IATA accreditation and status as a bonded travel agency, ensuring clients receive the highest standard of service and security. Maxwell specialises in both business and leisure travel, offering tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client, whether they are corporate travellers or holidaymakers.

Available When You Need Him

Understanding that travel needs can arise at any time, especially for business people, Maxwell provides round-the-clock support, 365 days a year. This unwavering availability means clients can rely on Champion Travel for immediate assistance, whether they face a sudden change in plans or require urgent travel arrangements.

A Proven Track Record

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell demonstrated his exceptional capability by arranging the safe return of numerous travellers from the Middle East when Singapore's borders closed unexpectedly. This proactive approach highlights Maxwell’s commitment to client safety and his ability to handle complex travel situations with efficiency and care.

Exclusive Benefits for Loyal Clients

Champion Travel values its clients and offers a unique Referral Rewards program. This initiative allows clients to earn rewards and enjoy additional perks through referrals, enhancing their overall travel experience and fostering a sense of community and loyalty.

Expert Guidance and Personalised Service

Leveraging his extensive background as a journalist, Maxwell empowers clients with up-to-date information and expert advice. This personalised approach ensures that each client receives bespoke travel solutions, tailored to their specific preferences and needs.

Experience the Champion Travel Difference

Maxwell invites prospective clients to discover the difference that personalised service and expert guidance can make. With a focus on saving time and money, Maxwell’s consultative approach ensures the best availability and value for every journey.

For more information, visit Champion Travel or contact Maxwell directly to explore how he can assist with your next travel adventure. Trust Champion Travel to be your partner in creating unforgettable travel experiences.

Contact Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel

021 022 02220

info@championtravel.co.nz

https://www.championtravel.co.nz

