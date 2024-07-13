Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Saturday 13 July 2024, 9:27AM

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady against the major trading currencies which is good news for the exporters. Brent Crude is down on last week to $US85.05/barrel. We are still waiting for the petrol wars!!.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There is a lot of talk but nothing happens!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: the schedules are mostly up across all categories of sheep and cattle however the lamb prices are still a disaster!!

Dairy Prices The previous weeks g/DT knocked a little of the confidence out of the dairy farmers, but they are still anticipating a payout from last season of at least $8/kg ms and around $8.50 for the current season. Have you all done your Co-Op Difference?