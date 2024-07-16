Discover the Dream Retirement Village Lifestyle at Longridge Country Estate, Paeroa

Tuesday 16 July 2024, 3:20PM

By Media PA

52 views

Paeroa, NZ – Nestled in the tranquil town of Paeroa, Longridge Country Estate offers retirees a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and community. Testimonials from residents highlight the exceptional lifestyle provided by this prestigious retirement village.

Sue and Neale, who spent six months searching for the ideal retirement village, found their dream home at Longridge. "We visited over 27 villages from Whangarei to Christchurch, but none of them ticked all the boxes on our list. We wanted a peaceful life without all the hustle and bustle; we didn’t want a place where every home looked the same. Longridge ticked all our boxes and more that we hadn’t thought of – we signed up on the spot," they shared.

Residents at Longridge enjoy a variety of amenities and activities designed to enhance their lifestyle. From beautifully landscaped gardens to modern, well-equipped facilities, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to provide comfort and convenience. The village offers a diverse range of activities, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The strong sense of community at Longridge is one of its most praised aspects. Newcomers are welcomed with open arms, and a vibrant social calendar keeps residents engaged and connected. Whether it's fitness classes, hobby groups, or social gatherings, Longridge provides a lively and supportive environment.

For those seeking a retirement village that offers more than just a place to live, Longridge Country Estate promises a fulfilling and enriching experience. Discover the dream lifestyle at Longridge, where every day feels like a new adventure.

Book a Viewing

To experience Longridge Country Estate firsthand, potential residents are encouraged to book a viewing. Visit www.longridgecountryestate.co.nz or call 0800 928 928 to schedule your visit and see why so many are choosing to call Longridge home.

About Longridge Country Estate

Longridge Country Estate is a premier retirement village located in Paeroa, New Zealand. Dedicated to providing a high standard of living for retirees, Longridge offers luxurious villas, modern amenities, and a vibrant community. With a focus on comfort, security, and an active lifestyle, Longridge Country Estate is the ideal choice for those looking to enjoy their retirement years to the fullest.

---

Contact Information:

Longridge Country Estate

44 Waimarei Avenue, Paeroa

Phone: 0800 928 928

Email: info@longridgecountryestate.co.nz

Website: https://www.longridgecountryestate.co.nz

Contact Media PA

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz