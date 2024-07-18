NZ Business Connect introduces Pacific Resort Hotel Group - Your ticket to a luxury Cook Island experience

Thursday 18 July 2024, 9:58AM

By Media PA

49 views

We are thrilled to announce the latest member of NZ Business Connect, Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG). If you are in search of a luxury Cook Island escape at a renowned name in the luxury hospitality, look no further than Pacific Resort Hotel Group. With a legacy spanning 36 years, PRHG is celebrated for its award-winning collection of 4.5 and 5-star luxury beachfront resorts, on the South Pacific Islands of Rarotonga and Aitutaki.

Founded in 1986 with the establishment of Pacific Resort Rarotonga, PRHG has since continued expanding its portfolio, now including Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa, and Little Polynesian Resort. Each property reflects the group’s unwavering dedication to deliver absolute satisfaction and commitment to offering authentic Cook Island experiences, making them a premier choice for discerning travelers.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group is distinguished by its commitment to authenticity, providing genuine cultural immersion and connection with nature. The group’s resorts showcases Polynesian culture through its architecture, and hospitality, providing an unparalleled sense of place and connection to local traditions. This is complemented by fine dining, spa services, and water activities, ensuring an exquisite stay for all guests.

Environmental sustainability is a cornerstone of their operations at Pacific Resort Hotel Group. The group actively engage with local communities, supports local artisans and suppliers, and implements eco-friendly practices, resonating with environmentally conscious travelers. This commitment to sustainability not only enhances the guest experience, but also contributes to the preservation of the pristine natural beauty of the Cook Islands.

This year three of the group’s properties were recognised in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, a true testament to the resorts’ high volume of outstanding guest reviews over a 12-month period. Pacific Resort Hotel Group were among the fewer than 1% of listings world-wide receiving this recognition.

Leading the charge at Pacific Resort Hotel Group are CEO Marcus Niszow, CRO Maree Surrey, and GM of Sales, Marketing, and Reservations, Donna Watson. Their extensive experience and visionary leadership are instrumental in driving the group’s success and innovation in the competitive hospitality landscape. The group encourages and values the contributions of every staff member, creating a unified approach toward achieving excellence in hospitality.

With a strong reputation built on luxury, authenticity, and word-class service, Pacific Resort Hotel Group is a valuable addition to NZ Business Connect. We look forward to amplifying their story and showcasing their unique offerings to a global audience.

Contact Pacific Resort Hotel Group

https://www.pacificresort.com/

reservations@pacificresort.com

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz