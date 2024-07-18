Professional Guidance for Your Personalised Wedding Ceremony with Trude Bethell: Celebrant Available in New Zealand

Thursday 18 July 2024, 1:47PM

By Media PA

By Fiona Stephen

For over 30 years, Trude Bethell has been an esteemed marriage celebrant, having officiated 463 weddings, offering professional guidance and personalised ceremonies across New Zealand. Her dedication has made her a beloved figure in the wedding industry, helping countless couples create unforgettable moments on their special day.

Trude’s passion for her work shines through in every ceremony. She encourages individuality and creativity, allowing each couple to infuse their unique personality and love story into their wedding. Whether it’s a simple elopement or a grand celebration, Trude ensures that every detail reflects the couple’s vision and desires.

One of Trude’s greatest strengths is her ability to connect with people. She takes the time to understand the couple’s journey, values, and what makes their relationship special. This personal touch enables her to craft ceremonies that are both beautiful and deeply meaningful.

Her experience spans a wide range of wedding styles and settings. From intimate beachside elopements to elaborate ceremonies in picturesque locations, she handles every type of celebration with expertise. Her professional yet warm approach ensures the ceremony runs smoothly, allowing the couple and their guests to enjoy the moment.

Trude is the owner of Bethells Beach Cottages and lives on-site, providing an exceptional venue for weddings. Nestled in the natural beauty of Te Henga (Bethells Beach), these cottages offer a serene and picturesque backdrop for weddings. The combination of the pristine beach, lush surroundings, and cosy cottages creates an idyllic setting that enhances the intimacy and charm of any ceremony.

Trude is also welcoming to LGBTQ+ couples, ensuring every ceremony is inclusive and reflective of each couple’s unique love story.

In her role as a marriage celebrant, Trude Bethell has consistently demonstrated her commitment to making each wedding unique and special. Her extensive experience and genuine care for her clients make her an exceptional choice for any couple looking to create a personalised and unforgettable wedding ceremony.

Whether you’re planning a small, intimate gathering or a large celebration, Trude Bethell’s professional guidance and dedication to honouring your love story will ensure your wedding is everything you dreamed of and more.

"We had our wedding here, booked all the cottages and had Trude as a celebrant. They made us very welcome in their private home, the cottages were in tune with the nature and beauty of the area. The whole process was wonderful, the catering & staff fantastic, venue amazing and they even arranged perfect weather for us! Thank you so much. We look forward to coming back just the two of us for a quiet weekend with a book and to enjoy the view." – Emily

"Kia ora Trude and John, You both absolutely made our wedding day special - more than it already was. You welcomed us into your beautiful home away from home. Loved your hospitality, and how thoughtful all the detail was. Wouldn't have been a special day without you both. Arohanui, William and Mark"

"We had our wedding at the beautiful Bethells Beach Cottages and we had the most amazing day ever. All our guests have complimented our choice of venue. We had a clear view of the beach which provided a stunning backdrop for some of our photos. Trude and John are super helpful. When I was busy getting myself ready, Trude transformed the space with seashells and beautiful flowers! The food, of course, is also excellent! Can't thank them enough for their support on our big day. We all had an amazing time. Highly recommended!" - Jo

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

