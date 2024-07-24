A Families Journey: A Farming Story of Resilience and Adaptation

Wednesday 24 July 2024, 10:28AM

The story of a family and their farm on the coast of Whangarei is one of remarkable resilience and adaptation. Despite numerous challenges, things are on track for a brighter future. Their journey, marked by persistent challenges and setbacks, exemplifies their determination to overcome adversity and secure a better future.

Once owning a farm at Dargaville, the family decided to move closer to Whangarei, purchasing two farms in the general area. However, persistent flooding over the past eight years at one farm forced them to sell their properties to a businessperson from Auckland.

Retaining a 50/50 sharemilking job on their home farm, they were able to purchase an additional 145 hectares on the coast of Whangarei, encompassing 85 hectares of flat land, 46 hectares of hill land, 14 hectares of bush in 4 titles. The 4 titles are encompass 36 ha plus house, 62 ha, 20 ha and 27 ha) with good sea views from parts of the farm. From the back of the farm from a ramp you are able to launch a boat and be in the open ocean in 5 minutes. From this farm you can set a net in the evening, go back in the the morning to find mullet, snapper, trevally, Kahawaii and flounder in the net. They moved to their new farm in March 2017.

The sharemilking job was intended to help pay and develop the new farm. However, within a year, they lost the 50/50 sharemilking job and ended up in court, despite having all the rights. The other side had more money, and their lawyer advised them to leave, resulting in significant financial loss.

In October 2019, disaster struck again when the floodgate on the farm collapsed, allowing seawater to inundate the flatland, killing grass, worms, and 85 large poplar trees, and destroying 60 hectares of grass. They worked tirelessly through the night to install a temporary gate and awaited resource consent to install new gates. In April 2020, they began constructing new floodgates, designed by an engineer and built with the help of family and a late friend.

The family faced further challenges with waterlogged paddocks due to salt contamination and winter rain. Despite these setbacks, they began humping and hollowing paddocks, finishing three paddocks initially. However, complaints from uneducated neighbours to the dairy industry threatened their milk supply, as it was incorrectly understood that it was illegal to carry out this work. The dairy company stated they would stop taking their milk if they continued.

In 2022, they sold livestock to China through Genetic Developments but did not receive payment, resulting in further financial strain.

By September 2023, land productivity remained an issue, prompting them to restart humping and hollowing. Uneducated neighbours complained again to the Regional Council, but the council was impressed with their progress and primarily advised on silt control. They managed to hump and hollow 15 paddocks, with three remaining. Of the 145 hectares, 110 hectares are now effective.

Despite these continuous challenges, the family exemplifies resilience and determination in their ongoing journey to develop their farm and secure their future.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Support

Here lies a beautiful property with coastal views, brimming with potential and on the cusp of full recovery. With the help of Dr Gordon Rajendram, the farm is on its way to recovery. They are now moving on to repairing the hills, with the outlook being much brighter. Production has increased by 20% this year compared to last year and is expected to increase further with other improvements. They are encouraging people to reach out and invest in the property. This farm will be a great asset for anyone who invests, offering both financial returns and the satisfaction of supporting a resilient family and a flourishing agricultural endeavour. With your support, they can continue to improve their farm and secure a prosperous future.

