NZ Business Connect Introduces Jujhar Singh Randhawa – An Inspiration For Community Contribution And Business

Thursday 25 July 2024, 8:41AM

We are excited to introduce our newest member, Jujhar Singh Randhawa, whose remarkable career and unwavering dedication to community service make him an invaluable addition to NZ Business Connect.

Since arriving in New Zealand in 1998, Jujhar has shaped an impressive career path, beginning as a Refrigeration Engineer in the Waikato region. In 2000, he founded JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning from the modest beginnings of his garage. His entrepreneurial spirit and determination have transformed this venture into a thriving business. Concurrently, he serves as the CEO and Managing Director of three other companies in Waikato: Zephyr Pure Air Ventilation, JSR Management, and Hillcrest Spinal Centre.

Jujhar’s impressive educational background features a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, NZCE in Mechanical Engineering, a Trade Certificate in Electrical Engineering, and certification as a Registered Assessor. His expertise spans many areas, including walk-in chillers, freezer rooms, domestic and commercial air-conditioning, heat recovery, and ventilation systems.

Beyond his achievements, Jujhar is a dedicated community leader. He has served in numerous governance roles, including co-founder and chairman of I AM HE(R) Charitable Trust, president of the Indian Cultural Society Waikato Inc., and assistant secretary of the New Zealand Central Indian Association. His commitment to social giving is evident through his involvement with the Multicultural Advisory Board for NZ Police in the Waikato, the Child Cancer Foundation, and his role as a Justice of the Peace.

Jujhar’s contributions have been recognised with numerous awards, including the Hamilton Civic Award (2023), the Indian NewsLink Community Award (2019), and the ANZ Migrant Support Award (2016).

Jujhar is actively involved in fostering entrepreneurship and business growth, as demonstrated by his role as the Founder of the Ethnic Business Network, an Advisory Board Member of NZ Business Connect, and an entrepreneurship coach. His leadership and strategic direction have significantly impacted the organisations he serves.

We are confident that Jujhar’s rich experience, deep knowledge, and strong community values will greatly benefit NZ Business Connect’s network and the wider Waikato region. We look forward to supporting his endeavours and the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring.

