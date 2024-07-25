Discover the Cook Islands with Pacific Resort Hotel Group: Inspiring Itineraries for Your Perfect Tropical Getaway

Thursday 25 July 2024, 9:23AM

The Cook Islands, a paradise of pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and lush landscapes, offer the perfect getaway for every type of traveller. Whether you're planning a family vacation, a romantic escape, a group holiday, or an adults-only retreat, Pacific Resort Hotel Group has crafted the perfect itinerary for every guest to ensure your stay is spectacular. Explore the unique experiences at each of our luxurious resorts and let the magic of the Cook Islands captivate you

Family Fun at Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Day 1: Arrive, settle into your room at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, and explore Muri Beach. Enjoy a picturesque family-friendly dinner at Sandals Restaurant.

Day 2: Begin you day at the Punanga Nui Market (open Saturday mornings) Relax by the pool in the afternoon, attend the mesmerising over-water night show and buffet dinner at Te Vara Nui Village.

Day 3: Embark on an unforgettable lagoon cruise with snorkelling. Experience vibrant eats at the bustling Muri Night Markets.

Day 4: Enjoy a tropical breakfast. Embark on a family hike, or engage in fun Pacific Kids Club activities. Treat yourself to local fish and chips for dinner, end with a family movie night in your room.

Day 5: Delight in a leisurely breakfast, explore the charming town centre and visit the local cafes. Conclude your stay with a memorable farewell dinner at Sandals Restaurant.

Romantic Getaway at Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Day 1: Arrive, enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, and settle into your room at Pacific Resort Aitutaki. Enjoy a cocktail at Black Rock followed by dinner at Rapae Bay Restaurant.

Day 2: Enjoy an a la carte breakfast at Rapae Bay Restaurant. Followed by a private lagoon cruise and lunch on the motu. Before returning and ordering room service, taking in the sunset views from your private patio.

Day 3: Take an energising morning dip in the lagoon before breakfast, bike ride around the island and enjoy a picnic on the beach. Discover a local island night experience at Tamanu or Aitutaki Village.

Day 4: Luxuriate in paradise with a couple’s spa treatment at Tiare spa, followed by a relaxing afternoon poolside and dinner at a local restaurant.

Day 5: Leisurely breakfast, followed by a self-guided garden tour around the resort, enjoy one last snorkel in the lagoon and romantic farewell dinner at Rapae Bay Restaurant.

Adults Only at Little Polynesian Resort

Day 1: Arrive, welcome drink, and walk along Titikaveka Beach. Settle into your Beachfront Bungalow at Little Polynesian Resort. Enjoy dinner onsite with spectacular lagoon views.

Day 2: Enjoy a Tropical Breakfast at Little Polynesian Restaurant followed by a relaxing couple’s massage at Te Manava Spa. Treat yourself to a delicious dinner at the bustling Muri Night Markets.

Day 3: Immerse yourself in adventure with a thrilling lagoon snorkelling tour, followed by a sunset cruise around this island to discover some great nightlife spots.

Day 4: Begin your day with a visit to the vibrant Punanga Nui Market (open Saturday mornings). Relax by the pool in the afternoon, attend the mesmerising over-water night show and buffet dinner at Te Vara Nui Village.

Day 5: Final breakfast at Little Polynesian, before exploring the charming town centre and visit one of the many the local cafes. Enjoy snorkelling or kayaking. Conclude your stay with a memorable starlit dinner.

Group Holiday at Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa

Day 1: Arrive, Familiarise yourself with the property. Settle into your luxurious villa at Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa. Enjoy a relaxed dinner at Sandals Restaurant located at Pacific Resort Rarotonga.

Day 2: Follow the scent of the coffee cart located across from Te Manava, visit to the vibrant Punanga Nui Market (open Saturday mornings). Luxuriate in a spa treatment, and relaxation by your private pool or at the beach. Dinner at Little Polynesian’s fine dining restaurant.

Day 3: Breakfast in town at one of the many great cafes, enjoy a group lagoon cruise, snorkelling or diving. Finish the day off with a vibrant cultural night at Te Vara Nui with dinner.

Day 4: Enjoy a group breakfast at one of the local cafés in Muri, guided cross island hike, or discover one of the many wonderful turtle tours available. Early BBQ dinner at your villa before catching a ride on the famous group party bus where you can soak up the local night life.

Day 5: Start your morning off with a relaxing dip in the lagoon and a kayak to soak in the sunrise, final shopping for souvenirs in town, catch a buggy or quadbikes tour around the mountain side. Discover an evening at the bustling Muri Night Markets.

These five-day itineraries offer tailored experiences for families, couples, groups, and adults, ensuring a memorable stay at each Pacific Resort Hotel Group destination in the Cook Islands. Take advantage of the special deals and enjoy an extended, luxurious holiday.

