New Zealand landlords could soon have more power to end tenancies

Thursday 25 July 2024, 9:32PM

By News Online

The government is proposing changes to the Residential Tenancies Act, which could come into effect next year.

Key changes include:

Shorter notice periods: Landlords may be able to end periodic tenancies with just 90 days' notice, without giving a reason.

Easier to end fixed-term tenancies: Both landlords and tenants could end fixed-term tenancies with shorter notice periods.

Pet bonds: Landlords could charge an extra bond for tenants with pets.

These changes aim to create a "well-functioning rental property market," according to Housing Minister Chris Bishop. However, tenant advocates have raised concerns about the impact on renters.

