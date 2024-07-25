New Zealand landlords could soon have more power to end tenancies
Thursday 25 July 2024, 9:32PM
By News Online
The government is proposing changes to the Residential Tenancies Act, which could come into effect next year.
Key changes include:
- Shorter notice periods: Landlords may be able to end periodic tenancies with just 90 days' notice, without giving a reason.
- Easier to end fixed-term tenancies: Both landlords and tenants could end fixed-term tenancies with shorter notice periods.
- Pet bonds: Landlords could charge an extra bond for tenants with pets.
These changes aim to create a "well-functioning rental property market," according to Housing Minister Chris Bishop. However, tenant advocates have raised concerns about the impact on renters.
