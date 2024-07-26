Rejuvenate and Escape at Bethells Beach Cottages, Auckland Accommodation

Friday 26 July 2024, 11:35AM

By Media PA

26 views

Nestled in the heart of Te Henga, Bethells Beach Cottages offers a unique retreat to escape your busy everyday life. This hidden gem is the perfect starting point for those looking to soak up nature’s energy and admire the stunning landscapes from dunes to sea, and stars to bush. With three unique, character-filled cottages, guests find themselves returning year after year to this magical spot.

Visitors consistently praise their stays at Bethells Beach Cottages. The cottages provide a seamless extension of the freedom one feels in such a serene environment. From exploring the north beach end caves and walking through the dunes to O'Neills beach and safe swimming areas, there’s something for everyone. Or, simply lay down on the grass and let the tranquillity lull you to sleep.

Rave Reviews from Delighted Guests

fishbit69 from Auckland:

"We booked for a few nights to get away and experience some peace and tranquillity without the long drive. Bethells Beach can be a bit gnarly and wild in the winter... just what the doctor ordered! Our hosts Trudy and John have put a lot of time and energy into their property, ensuring guests have a truly magnificent experience. Cottages are quirky and quaint, and complete with outdoor fire. We enjoyed lovely walks on the beach, open fires at our cottage, and stargazing in the hot tub at night. The only disappointment was we had to come back to Auckland city. We’ll be back for sure!"

Steve from New Zealand:

"This is an incredible place to relax and unwind. A beautiful location with stunning views overlooking the beach. The little cottage was warm and cosy with the sun streaming in throughout the day. Cooking on the outdoor BBQ as the sun sets over the ocean below was magic, and soaking in the hot tub under the stars before bed made for extra deep sleeping. A great stay."

Debbie F. from Auckland:

"We returned to this magical spot where we got married 20 years ago, and it was just as special as we remember! We enjoyed our time relaxing in the comfortable hammock overlooking one of the best views in the country and soaking in our private kiwi hot tub on our patio while we watched the sun set! The Turehu cottage has a unique character and rustic charm. The bed is extremely comfortable, and we loved the quality of the linen and towels. Thank you, Trudy and John!"

Welcome to Te Henga

Bethells Beach Cottages offers an extraordinary escape where guests can be themselves, explore, and reconnect with nature. As countless reviews attest, each stay is a unique and memorable experience, thanks to the dedicated hosts and the stunning surroundings. Welcome to Te Henga – a place to tune out and reinvigorate.

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

Contact Phillip Quay

Media PA

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz