Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar eased against all the major trading currencies. The inflation rate was reported to be lower to 3.3% so an earlier drop of the OCR is anticipated!! Brent Crude is down on last week to $US82.75/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There is a lot of talk but still nothing happens!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are all steady with some hints that lamb prices may see some firming in coming weeks. Many farmers are moving to more beef that is underpinning yard prices for cattle.

Dairy Prices The g/DT was steady lifting 0.4% which was an expected lift as sales are for the peak of the production season. WMP fell 1.6% to $US3142 but cheddar lifted 6.2% along with AMF up 4%. Have you all done your Co-Op Difference for Fonterra?