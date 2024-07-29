Monday 29 July 2024, 7:50PM

By News Online

34 views

Floods can cause extensive damage to homes and businesses, but swift action can minimize the impact. Prioritize safety by evacuating if necessary and turning off utilities. Document the damage for insurance purposes and contact a professional restoration service provider like JAE immediately to prevent further issues like mold growth. Remember, time is crucial in flood recovery, so don't hesitate to seek expert help. Read How to recover from a Flood to learn more.