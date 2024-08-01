Pahiatua's Profile Fertilisers: The Impact of Earthworms and Calcium on Soil Health

Thursday 1 August 2024, 2:12PM

By Media PA

26 views

Earthworms are crucial to maintaining healthy soil, significantly enhancing soil structure and fertility. Their natural burrowing activity aerates the soil, improving water infiltration and root development. Fascinatingly, earthworms can consume up to 30 times their body weight in soil daily, which they excrete as nutrient-rich castings, helping to enrich the soil with essential nutrients. A vital component in supporting these beneficial organisms is calcium, a nutrient supplied by Profile Fertilisers' products.

Profile Fertilisers offers Elevate, a premium calcium-based product designed to boost soil calcium levels. Calcium is vital not only for plant health but also for the well-being of earthworms. It helps neutralise soil acidity, creating a more favourable environment for earthworms to thrive. This, in turn, leads to improved soil structure and fertility, supporting the biological processes necessary for sustainable agriculture.

One of the critical roles of earthworms is their ability to combat soil compaction. Compacted soil can restrict root growth and water absorption, negatively impacting plant health. Earthworms alleviate this by creating channels that allow air and water to penetrate deeper into the soil, reducing compaction and promoting a healthier root environment. The use of Elevate by Profile Fertilisers increases the soil's calcium content, fostering a robust earthworm population that helps mitigate soil compaction.

The beneficial relationship between earthworms and calcium-enriched soil enhances nutrient cycling, water retention, and soil aeration—key factors for healthy crop growth. Consequently, farmers and gardeners can achieve higher yields while reducing their dependence on chemical fertilisers, thus promoting a more sustainable approach to soil management.

Incorporating Profile Fertilisers' Elevate into soil management strategies is a wise investment in soil health. By supporting the crucial role of earthworms and ensuring adequate calcium levels, Profile Fertilisers helps cultivate a thriving agricultural environment. This not only benefits the ecosystem but also enhances crop productivity, making it a valuable choice for those committed to sustainable farming practices.

