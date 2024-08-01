The thrilling world of Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga by Karen McMillan is now available as an audiobook, e-book and POD!

Thursday 1 August 2024, 4:08PM

Prepare for a journey like no other! Pacific Resort Hotel Group is excited to announce that the spellbinding children's book Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga by the acclaimed author Karen McMillan is now available in audiobook, e-book and print-on-demand (POD) formats. This beloved story, which has already captured the hearts of readers since its initial release on July 1, 2023, is set to enchant even more fans with these new, exciting formats.

A Mesmerising Tale

Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga whisks young readers away to the stunning tropical paradise of Rarotonga. Written by the talented New Zealander Karen McMillan, this standalone adventure is brimming with mystery, friendship, and the mesmerising beauty of the South Pacific. Inspired by Karen's own stay at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, the book promises an unforgettable journey filled with excitement and discovery.

New Formats for Every Adventure Seeker

Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga is now available in audiobook, e-book, and POD format, published by Duckling Publishing. The audiobook, narrated with lively and engaging tones by Cook Island actor Dominic Ona-Ariki, brings the adventure to life, perfect for young listeners and families to enjoy together. The e-book version offers the convenience of digital reading, along with a print-on-demand option for those who love the feel of a book in their hands.

Where to Find Them

Audiobook: Available now on Google Play, Chirp Books, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Libro.fm, Storytel, Audiobooks.com, and more platforms coming soon.

Community Engagement and Outreach

Pacific Resort Hotel Group’s collaboration with Karen McMillan, dating back to 2022, has been a remarkable journey. As part of this partnership, Pacific Resort Rarotonga shared McMillan’s incredible storytelling with local schools through chapter readings, which received an overwhelmingly positive response. Pacific Resort Rarotonga has donated copies of Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga to eleven primary schools across Rarotonga and Aitutaki, fostering a love for reading and igniting young imaginations.

Celebrate this new and thrilling chapter of Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga by diving into the audiobook, e-book and POD versions today. The adventure awaits!

About Karen McMillan

Karen McMillan is a celebrated author based in New Zealand, known for her enchanting children's books, captivating fiction, and award-winning non-fiction. She has written 22 books published in ten countries, showcasing her versatile storytelling skills. Her popular Elastic Island Adventures series is currently being developed into a series of animated movies. Karen's work often draws inspiration from her personal experiences and travels, creating immersive tales that delight readers of all ages​. Karen is available for interviews.

About Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is a premier destination group in the Cook Islands, offering guests an authentic and luxurious South Pacific experience. The group's stunning locations and exceptional hospitality make it the perfect setting for inspiring stories like Elastic Island Adventures: Rarotonga.

