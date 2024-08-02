Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites in Auckland Ticks All The Right Boxes

Friday 2 August 2024, 10:43AM

By Media PA

Recently, I stayed at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites and was beyond impressed with the entire experience. My room was located in their brand new building and I found it to be both spacious and well-equipped with a plush King-sized bed, kitchenette, workspace, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and all of the essentials that you need for a first class stay.

A highlight for me was the buffet breakfast, which includes both cooked and continental options all for just $20 per person ($15 for children under the age of 12). The waffles and fresh fruit were divine and the complimentary coffee-to-go started my day off just right.

For both the business and leisure traveller, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is hard to beat when it comes to location. It is just a short drive from Auckland’s city centre, 13km from Auckland Airport and a brief 10-minute walk to the Newmarket shopping district. For the event and concert goer, ASB Showgrounds, Spark Arena and Eden Park are close by and for those visiting family in Greenlane Hospital, it is a mere 2.5km away. Other nearby hot spots include One Tree Hill, Stardome Observatory and The University of Auckland.

A rarity with Auckland accommodation these days is parking that is onsite and free of charge. Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites provides both of the aforementioned, with parking that is also easy to access and convenient to your room. Such a nice change from the pricey, offsite and/or difficult parking that you typically find in the Auckland city centre.

Last but not least are the onsite meeting facilities, which really stand out. Their conference room features a professional and contemporary style with plenty of seating, tables and a presentation screen. There is also the option to open up the doors to an outdoor area with more seating, tables and a gorgeous garden theme.

Overall, Best Western New Market Inn & Suites ticks all the right boxes and I will definitely book in with them again. Thank you to Andy, Amy and the team for an incredible stay.

Rosemary Quay

7+ Years’ Manager / Minder for Award-Winning Motels

Get in touch with Best Western Newmarket:

09-520 5590

info@abf.net.nz

www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

