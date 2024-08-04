Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 4 August 2024, 5:26PM

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed against all the major trading currencies as the US reported some negative economic news to their markets. Brent Crude is down on last week to $US79.74/barrel so fuel prices should ease!!.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Bremworth Carpets are planning a $2 million promotional campaign to promote wool!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady with some upward movements being noted in all categories. There is good demand for red meats from all our trading partners. There is a shortage of beef in the Northland.

Dairy Prices Dairy prices are steady as the new season starts. Suppliers are waiting to see what the g/DT does this week and are expecting a slight increase across all categories.

The daffodils are out, and the wattles are flowering so spring must be coming. Just remember that it is mid-September before the daily grass growth rates exceed the stocks requirements on a typical Spring calving farm.