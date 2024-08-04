Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

infonews.co.nz
Sunday 4 August 2024

By Media PA

Finance:  The NZ dollar firmed against all the major trading currencies as the US reported some negative economic news to their markets.    Brent Crude is down on last week to $US79.74/barrel so fuel prices should ease!!. 

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums.  Bremworth Carpets are planning a $2 million promotional campaign to promote wool!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady with some upward movements being noted in all categories.  There is good demand for red meats from all our trading partners.  There is a shortage of beef in the Northland.

Dairy Prices  Dairy prices are steady as the new season starts.  Suppliers are waiting to see what the g/DT does this week and are expecting a slight increase across all categories.

 

The daffodils are out, and the wattles are flowering so spring must be coming.  Just remember that it is mid-September before the daily grass growth rates exceed the stocks requirements on a typical Spring calving farm. 