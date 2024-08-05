Empowering Wellness: The Journey of Tauranga's Anna Veale and Fresh Coaching

Monday 5 August 2024, 8:44AM

Anna Veale's journey into the wellness industry began at 25 after working in Human Resources and Training. Driven by a passion for helping others, she boldly left her corporate job to retrain as a personal trainer and sports massage therapist. Despite the concerns of well-meaning friends and family, Anna pursued her new path with determination, eventually working with Premiership Rugby Team Saracens, grassroots football, corporate wellness, and individual clients. Her experiences highlighted the critical role of mindset and goal-setting in achieving success, prompting her transition into Life Coaching. Anna's holistic approach integrates mental and physical well-being, emphasising the connection between body and mind.

Fresh Coaching, established in 2003, offers a range of services including mental fitness workshops, motivational speaking, coaching, and corporate massage in Tauranga and nearby areas. Anna also provides Ayur soul Breathwork Instructor Facilitator Training and an Athlete Development Series for young athletes aged 14-21. Her target markets include small to medium-sized businesses seeking to enhance employee well-being, high-stress individuals aged 40-55, and sports teams looking to develop their youth athletes.

Anna’s core values of connection, authenticity, learning, compassion, hard work, and courage underpin her work. Her commitment to these values and her extensive experience, including her time with Saracens RFC and her role as an MC for events, distinguish her in the industry. A published author, Anna’s book *Only Human* guides readers towards self-improvement and purposeful living.

Outside of her professional life, Anna enjoys spending time with her family, walking her dog, and engaging in activities such as Pilates, reading, and writing. Her passion for travel, particularly to visit her family in England, reflects her deep appreciation for connection and family.

Anna Veale's Fresh Coaching offers a comprehensive approach to wellness, combining physical training, life coaching, and holistic health. Her commitment to mental and physical well-being, connection, and purposeful living has established her as a trusted guide for individuals and businesses seeking balance and growth. Through her workshops, coaching, and the insights shared in her book "Only Human," Anna continues to inspire and empower others to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

