Embrace A Winter Wonderland with The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs

Experience the enchanting winter landscape with The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs. As the cold snap brings frosty mornings, our well-loved, shaggy horses gather around the big meadow hay bales, their manes and tails adorned with icicles. This season transforms the valley into a picturesque wonderland, perfect for adventurous exploration, whether you're on horseback or maneuvering through the snow on ATVs and 4x4 motorbikes.

Warm up by the roaring fire in our cosy reception before heading out. The thrill of crunching through fresh snow and the unique challenge of navigating icy trails provide an exhilarating experience. With frozen troughs to tackle and the occasional fun of getting stuck in the snow, each ride promises excitement and adventure. Prepare for playful moments making snow angels and snowball fights, and don't forget to wrap up warmly, with hand warmers at the ready!

Our High Country Pub Trail horse trek offers a delightful twist to your adventure. Enjoy a stopover at the iconic Cardrona Hotel, renowned for its rich history and welcoming atmosphere. Here, you can indulge in a glass of mulled wine, savouring the warmth and the breathtaking snow-covered vistas. The hotel's cosy pub and restaurant provide a perfect setting to relax and recharge, offering hearty meals and a selection of fine beverages. It's a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the local charm and hospitality.

For those craving a bit more speed, our fleet of 4x4 motorbikes and ATVs offers a thrilling ride through the snowy terrain. Whether you're a seasoned rider or new to these machines, our expert guides ensure a safe and exhilarating journey. The unique combination of stunning landscapes, winter sports, and the rustic charm of the Cardrona Hotel creates an unforgettable experience.

At The Cardrona, winter is not just a season; it's a celebration of adventure and nature's beauty. So, bundle up and join us for a day filled with frosty fun, breathtaking views, and unforgettable memories. Whether you're trotting along a snowy trail on horseback or revving through the snow on a motorbike or ATV, the magic of The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs will leave you enchanted and eager for more.

Poem:

Frosty mornings greet the day,

Frozen troughs in icy sway.

Shaggy horses in the field,

To the big meadow hay bales they yield.

Icicles from manes hang low,

In winter’s hush, they softly glow.

A fire roars in the hearth's embrace,

Warmth spreads through the quiet place.

The thrill of snow, a fresh, white sheet,

On 4x4s, we dance, snow at our feet.

Stuck in the drifts, laughter rings clear,

Snow angels form, and joy draws near.

Hand warmers on, we feel the heat,

Wrapped up warm, adventure's sweet.

The High Country Pub, a welcomed break,

With mulled wine, we pause, hearts awake.

The snowy trails, a wonderland,

Guided by nature's gentle hand.

Horses trot, a steady pace,

Through winter's art, a silent grace.

On 4x4s, we roar through the snow,

In Cardrona’s spell, we’re free to flow.

Winter’s touch, a fleeting kiss,

A moment in time, pure, cold bliss.

So, come with us, in winter's chill,

To a place where nature's breath stands still.

At The Cardrona, the world’s anew,

Where frost and snow create a view.

An adventure in the season’s glow,

A memory in the soft white snow.

